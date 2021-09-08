U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.75
    -11.28 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,003.25
    -96.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.02
    -109.31 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.50
    -18.11 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.40
    +1.05 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3500
    -0.0200 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2610
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,389.00
    -1,047.15 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.69
    -5.78 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Fake pro-China accounts tried to push Americans to attend anti-racism protests

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

On Wednesday, security researchers from Google and cybersecurity firm Mandiant disclosed that a network of fake pro-China social media accounts tried to mobilize Americans to attend anti-racism protests in response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report the two organizations published, the network “did not appear to achieve any success,” but in one instance it tried to push Asian-Americans to attend an April 24th protest that sought to “fight back” against claims the virus was engineered in a Chinese lab.

They did not directly attribute the campaign to the Chinese government. However, John Hultquist, vice president of analysis at Mandiant, told The Wall Street Journal the operation was “almost certainly supported by a government sponsor, either directly through a government agency or a third-party contractor.” Additionally, the scale of the campaign suggests the network had significant resources at its disposal.

Researchers say the campaign may suggest an intention to motivate real-world action outside of the borders of China. At the very least, the scope of the activity is far broader than previous efforts this network has conducted. In 2019, it was linked to efforts to discredit the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

This time around, they did not limit their efforts merely to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Instead, they cast a wide net, creating accounts across more than 30 social media platforms and 40 additional websites and “niche” forums, including places like LiveJournal and Vimeo. They also tried to reach a global audience by posting in Russian, German, Spanish, Korean and Japanese, in addition to Chinese and English.

"Over the past two years, we have seen this threat actor evolve, from the types of content they publish to the tactics they use to amplify it. However, the most significant features of this network remain its scale and persistence, in spite of low engagement levels,” Shane Huntley, the director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, told Engadget. “... We anticipate they will continue to experiment to drive higher engagement and encourage others in the community to continue tracking this actor, shedding light on their operations and taking action against them."

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc to ensure they implement new rules for the sector. It also said it would crack down on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry. Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week in a tighter set of regulations for gaming https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 as it looks to strengthen control over sectors of its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 such as tech, education and property.

  • Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

    A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term. The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000. "As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

  • How Snowflake Is Capitalizing on a Blizzard of Data

    Snowflake has a large addressable market, and its unique offering could allow it to make the most of the data storage transformation.

  • 5M get stimulus help to pay for internet and a laptop — and you can still apply

    The government will give you a discount on your internet service and a new computer.

  • Shiba Inu Retreats Amid Broad Weakness In Crypto Markets

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.000007.

  • FTX Launches NFT Platform for US-Based Clients

    Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace for customers living in the United States.

  • Senator Warren urges Amazon to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

    The senator says products promoting mistruths about the coronavirus and vaccines still appear in search results.

  • Solana price hits all time high, overtaking dogecoin in record-breaking crypto surge

    Cryptocurrency will ‘accelerate what will be the biggest social impact change of our lifetimes,’ says one expert

  • El Salvador Holding 400 Bitcoins Leading up to Legal Tender Introduction

    Just ahead of the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, the government bought several hundred BTC for its coffers.

  • It’s an Altcoin Season: Solana and Others Shoot Up

    Altcoins -- cryptos that are not Bitcoin -- are seeing their prices shooting up due to a confluence of factors and some of them are notably rising. See: Ethereum Competitor Solana Achieves $38...

  • On 'Bitcoin Beach' tourists and residents hail El Salvador's adoption of cryptocurrency

    In the El Salvadoran beach town of El Zonte, a surfing hotspot known as "Bitcoin Beach," tourists and some residents heralded the president's decision to make the Central American nation the first in the world to adopt https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07 the cryptocurrency as legal tender. Many businesses in the popular vacation site adopted bitcoin three years ago, after an anonymous donation of the digital currency kickstarted the Bitcoin Beach project. Nowadays, everyone from Canadian tourists to local construction workers conduct transactions or receive salaries in bitcoin, a dynamic that President Nayib Bukele has hailed in his push to adopt the cryptocurrency nationwide.

  • ProtonMail under fire after giving authorities an activist's IP address

    As detailed in our transparency report, our published threat model, and also our privacy policy, under Swiss law, Proton can be forced to collect information on accounts belonging to users under Swiss criminal investigation. This is obviously not done by default, but only if Proton gets a legal order for a specific account.

  • Online Delivery Is now Driving Video Industry Growth in Asia, but China Regulations Are Cause for Concern

    Online platforms have now replaced the free-to-air and pay-TV sectors as the engine of video industry growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Both advertising-supported and subscription video are becoming more dominant. The conclusions were presented as part of an opening address by Vivek Couto, managing partner at research firm Media Partners Asia, on the first session […]

  • Binance developing BSC to AVAX bridge

    Binance is developing a bridge that will allow AVAX holders to deposit and withdraw their tokens directly to their Metamask or Web3 wallet.

  • Media Companies’ Office Return Plans

    Here’s what 10 media companies are planning.

  • El Salvador Buys 400 Bitcoins Ahead of Nationwide Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador bought 400 Bitcoins as it prepares to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender from Tuesday, President Nayib Bukele said in a post on Twitter. The currency has a market value of about $20 million at current prices. The country plans to buy “a lot more” of the coins, Bukele said in a separate post, after buying the first batch of 200. Enthusiasts and detractors alike will be monitoring the experiment to see if a significant number of people want to transact with Bitcoin

  • After years of inaction against adtech, UK's ICO calls for browser-level controls to fix 'cookie fatigue'

    In the latest quasi-throwback toward 'do not track', the UK's data protection chief has come out in favor of a browser- and/or device-level setting to allow Internet users to set "lasting" cookie preferences -- suggesting this as a fix for the barrage of consent pop-ups that continues to infest websites in the region. European web users digesting this development in an otherwise monotonously unchanging regulatory saga, should be forgiven -- not only for any sense of déjà vu they may experience -- but also for wondering if they haven't been mocked/gaslit quite enough already where cookie consent is concerned. Last month, UK digital minister Oliver Dowden took aim at what he dubbed an "endless" parade of cookie pop-ups -- suggesting the government is eyeing watering down consent requirements around web tracking as ministers consider how to diverge from European Union data protection standards, post-Brexit.

  • Viagogo finds buyer for StubHub’s international wing

    The move removes the final hurdle to getting approval from the UK competition regulator

  • Bitcoin currency launch in El Salvador hindered by faulty wallet

    Chivo wallet disconnected to ‘increase capacity of the servers’, says president Nayib Bukele

  • Is The Ethereum Correction Over?

    It looked like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was going to crash into a wall of sellers... and it sure did. It's undergoing a significant correction, but there’s a chance the sell-off may be over, at least for now. The $3,350 level was important resistance in August. Now it may become a support level and this could put a floor under the price. See Also: Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out By Regulator For Promoting Ethereum Knock-Off To Instagram Followers This is because many of the investors who sold at $3