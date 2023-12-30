Is Pro-Dex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDEX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pro-Dex's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pro-Dex is:

17% = US$5.3m ÷ US$31m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Pro-Dex's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Pro-Dex's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Pro-Dex was able to see a decent growth of 8.7% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Pro-Dex's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 9.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Pro-Dex's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pro-Dex Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pro-Dex doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Pro-Dex's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

