Pro Help Legal Eliminates Connection Credit During Pandemic

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2021, Pro Help Legal converted to a free connection system. While many lawyers offer free consultations, consumers may still have to pay for some lawyer fees.

Live legal help anytime, anywhere. (PRNewsfoto/Pro Help Legal)
Live legal help anytime, anywhere. (PRNewsfoto/Pro Help Legal)

During the pandemic, legal needs have surged and access to lawyers has become more difficult. With more than 80% of civil legal needs going unmet in the U.S. Pro Help Legal provides a secure and encrypted video connection service and marketplace. Consumers can search for a lawyer by location or by area of law.

This is a product that helps people find and talk to lawyers, instantly and directly, without having to leave home. Pro Help Legal has made this product free to help people access legal help during the pandemic.

Pro Help Legal currently only permits lawyers to register for an account, and only in the United States.

Since launching in March 2021, more than 27,000 users have accessed this service. The video is crisp and clear, and works easily from your mobile browser (Safari for iPhone users and Chrome for Android users.)

Lawyers who consult with consumers control options to add more time to an initial consultation, for free or for a fee. Lawyers can also request a payment during the meeting and be paid instantly for services.

One user, Kate said "I was in a car accident and needed help. I went to the site and searched for a personal injury lawyer in Idaho. I found several lawyers on the site and easily set up a meeting with a lawyer who was available. It was easy and I liked being able to find a lawyer so easily."

There are still areas where no lawyers are available, and Pro Help Legal is working on changing that. Lawyer accounts are free, and lawyers are never charged a commission for using the site.

Lawyers, and those people who need a lawyer, can visit Pro Help Legal at www.ProHelpLegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-help-legal-eliminates-connection-credit-during-pandemic-301385682.html

SOURCE Pro Help Legal

