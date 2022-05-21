Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for I Quarter and 3 Months of 2022 (Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT REPORT
CEO summary
The first quarter of 2022 has been an atypical one. The Ukraine war started in February caused some concerns due to the geopolitical risks perceived in the area. However, after the initial (and understandable) concerns, the markets showed a good resiliency from the demand side, and we have seen no drop in the real estate prices and in the interest shown by potential buyers of real estate assets. The construction market still poses some challenging issues, due to the increase in cost of materials caused by the complications related to Covid-19 and relative problems in the supply chain and the impossibility of obtaining materials from the regions affected by the war.
Real estate development
In Tallinn, we have continued construction of Kindrali Houses and Kalaranna projects. In the first quarter of 2022 we continued handing over apartments in Kalaranna project, where completion of eight buildings with the total of 240 apartments will be achieved. Today we are handing over apartments in the Kalaranna 8/3 and 8/4 buildings and we have reservations or presales concluded for all business premises and for 99% of apartments in this phase of the project.
Last year we started construction of the new project Kindrali Houses in Kristiine City, where three building-complexes with the total of 195 apartments will be raised. In this project we had booked or presold more than half of the apartments before signing the construction agreement. Today we have no apartments available in Kindrali Houses. Two of the buildings are nearing completion end of May and June and the contractor is starting to hand over the apartments on the fourth week of May.
In Riga we are selling our ready luxury product River Breeze Residence and started the tendering process for the further development of Kliversala Residential Quarter - Blue Marine. We have received several offers from construction companies and are in the process of identifying the best option.
In Vilnius, we only have 4 unsold apartments in our Šaltiniu Namai Attico project (including one which serves as a showroom). The real estate market has had a great run in 2021 and we saw a great deal of interest for our luxury properties, achieving some of the highest prices per square meter in all the local market. We received some offers from the construction companies for the following phase of city villas and a commercial building and we aim to start construction works this summer.
Hotel operations
The Covid-19 pandemic had a strong impact on all the tourism sector, but luckily the German government has provided a great deal of support in terms of subsidies provided to PK Parkhotel Kurhaus in Bad Kreuznach.
We are in the process of renovation of the second half of the rooms (first half has been renovated 5 years ago), which will be completed by the end of the year. The works will also have the added benefit of converting an unused area into 7 standard rooms and creation of a luxurious suite with private sauna and terrace, which will greatly improve the overall prestige of the hotel.
We have signed a preliminary agreement to buy a 380 keys hotel in Sicily (Domina Zagarella Sicily), located near the biggest city of the island, Palermo. We are currently conducting an in-depth due diligence of the asset and we believe this may be a great opportunity to expand our portfolio.
We are satisfied with the results of the first quarter although they were influenced by one- time expenses in amount of 318 thousand euros related to change of the management. In the following months we plan on continuing the construction works of ongoing developments and prepare for the upcoming phases. The real estate development is going well, the market is strong, and we will continue implementing our strategy of creating long-term value for our shareholders and for the communities that we aim to develop in a sustainable, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing way.
Edoardo Preatoni
CEO
Key financials
The total revenue of the Company in the first quarter of 2022 was 7.9 million euros, having increased by 42% compared to the reference period (2021 3M: 5.6 million euros). The real estate sales have been influenced by handing over completed apartments in Kalaranna District.
The gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 61% amounting to 2.6 million euros compared to 1.6 million euros in 2021.
The operating result in 2022 has decreased to 989 thousand euros profit comparing to 1.8 million euros during the same period in 2021. Higher profit in 2021 was affected by one-time sales of investment property and related revenue.
The net result for the first three months of 2022 was 251 thousand euros loss, comparing to 377 thousand euros profit (continuing operations) in the reference period.
Cash used in operating activities during first quarter of 2022 was minus 3.1 million euros comparing to 1.3 million euros generated during the same period in 2021.
Net assets per share on 31 March 2022 totalled to 0.75 euros compared to 0.13 euros on 31 March 2021.
Key performance indicators
2022 3M
2021 3M
2021 12M
Revenue, th EUR
7 916
5 580
43 095
Gross profit, th EUR
2 558
1 591
10 576
Gross profit, %
32%
29%
25%
Operating result, th EUR
989
1 786
39 821
Operating result, %
12%
32%
28%
Net result, th EUR
-251
-2 112
29 757
Net result, %
-3%
-38%
69%
Earnings per share, EUR
0.00
-0.03
0.52
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.12.2021
Total Assets, th EUR
117 371
185 287
116 027
Total Liabilities, th EUR
74 779
177 829
73 184
Total Equity, th EUR
42 592
7 458
42 843
Debt / Equity *
1.76
23.84
1.71
Return on Assets, % **
-0.2%
0.2%
23.7%
Return on Equity, % ***
-0.6%
5.1%
113.5%
Net asset value per share, EUR ****
0.75
0.13
0.76
*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity
****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
in thousands of euros
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.12.2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7 650
13 331
9 626
Current receivables
2 071
1 542
802
Inventories
59 360
61 481
57 533
Total current assets
69 081
76 354
67 961
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables
20
3 715
21
Property, plant and equipment
6 866
6 678
6 754
Right-of-use assets
173
357
202
Investment property
40 871
97 814
40 734
Intangible assets
360
369
354
Total non-current assets
48 290
108 933
48 065
TOTAL ASSETS
117 371
185 287
116 026
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current debt
16 131
104 373
3 955
Customer advances
11 477
10 284
12 419
Current payables
7 253
24 011
7 297
Tax liabilities
116
1 280
1 143
Short-term provisions
714
471
713
Total current liabilities
35 691
140 419
25 527
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
37 909
33 425
46 455
Other non-current payables
20
2 638
20
Deferred income tax liabilities
1 134
1 151
1 133
Long-term provisions
25
196
48
Total non-current liabilities
39 088
37 410
47 656
TOTAL LIABILITIES
74 779
177 829
73 183
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital in nominal value
11 338
11 338
11 338
Share premium
1 748
5 661
1 748
Statutory reserve
0
1 134
0
Revaluation reserve
2 984
2 984
2 984
Retained earnings
26 773
-8 031
0
Profit/ Loss for the period
-251
-1 951
26 773
Total equity attributable
42 592
11 135
42 843
Non-controlling interest
0
-3 677
0
TOTAL EQUITY
42 592
7 458
42 843
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
117 371
185 287
116 026
Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income
in thousands of euros
2022 3M
2021 3M
2021 12M
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating income
Revenue
7 916
5 580
43 095
Cost of goods sold
-5 358
-3 989
-32 519
Gross profit
2 558
1 591
10 576
Marketing expenses
-114
-125
-502
Administrative expenses
-1 449
-992
-5 592
Other income
0
1 332
35 616
Other expenses
-6
-20
-278
Operating profit/ loss
989
1 786
39 820
Financial income
1
1
6
Financial expense
-1 226
-1 393
-5 964
Profit / loss before income tax
-236
394
33 862
Income tax
-15
-17
10
Net profit / loss from continuing operations
-251
377
33 872
Profit from discontinued operations
0
- 2 489
-4 115
Net profit / loss for the period
-251
-2 112
29 757
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
-251
-1 950
29 757
Non-controlling interest
0
-162
0
Total comprehensive income / loss for the year
-251
-2 112
29 757
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
-251
-1 950
29 757
Non-controlling interest
0
-162
0
Earnings per share (continuing operations) €
0.00
0.01
0.60
Earnings per share for the period €
0.00
-0.03
0.52
Angelika Annus
CFO
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee
