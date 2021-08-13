Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for II Quarter and 6 Months of 2021 (Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT REPORT
CEO summary
2021 has been a dynamic working period. We have continued with our ongoing developments, where we see remarkable results, but also had to face a setback as the decision of the Supreme Court terminated reorganisation proceedings of our subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat which led to the permanent insolvency and loss of control of the subsidiary.
Real estate development
We have continued construction of Kindrali Houses and Kalaranna projects and preparing project documentation for the following development phases in Tallinn. In March we completed Ratsuri Houses in Kristiine City where we had booked or presold all 39 apartments already prior to the completion. All apartments were sold and handed over within March and April. Soon we start handing over apartments in two first buildings of Kalaranna project, where completion of eight buildings with the total of 240 apartments will be achieved step by step in four phases. Today we have reservations or presales concluded for 88% of premises. This spring we concluded an agreement for sales of all business premises of Kalaranna project for 16.16 million euros (with VAT) including the option to sell also premises of the last phase, which we are preparing to launch in the near future. This year we started with construction of the new project Kindrali Houses in Kristiine City, where two building complexes with 129 apartments will be raised by next summer. In this project we had booked or presold more than half of the apartments before signing the construction agreement. Based on strong demand of our product we initiated also construction of the third building in this project with additional 66 apartments, which will be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Today over 82% of the apartments have been booked or presold in Kindrali.
In Riga we are selling our luxury product River Breeze Residence and prepare for the further development of Kliversala Residential Quarter. We have received a building permit for City Oasis residential quarter with 326 apartments – a tranquil and green living environment in the city centre. We are ready to proceed with construction activities as soon as the market situation becomes more favourable. Unfortunately, the Latvian real-estate market has not been as active as its neighbouring countries Estonia and Lithuania. However, we are observing some changes and recovery of the market.
In 2019 we completed five buildings in Šaltinių Namai Attico project in Vilnius with 115 apartments. Today we have only 5 apartments unsold. We are preparing for the following phase with city villas and commercial building and plan to start the construction this year.
Our revenues from the sales of the real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments as the revenues are recorded at the moment notary deeds of sale are concluded. In 2021 we have already completed Ratsuri Houses project with 39 apartments and now we start handing over exclusive homes in prime location of Kalaranna project.
T1 Mall of Tallinn
On 3 April 2020 Harju County Court initiated reorganization proceedings of the operator of T1 Mall of Tallinn - AS Tallinna Moekombinaat (TMK). Reorganization proceedings were terminated a year later by the decision of 26 April 2021 of the Supreme Court not to take TMK’s appeal into proceedings. Without the reorganisation proceedings AS Tallinna Moekombinaat is not capable to fulfil its obligations and has become permanently insolvent. On 2 June 2021 Harju County Court declared bankruptcy of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and the Company lost control over subsidiary. AS Pro Kapital Eesti had written off an investment into subsidiary in amount of 13.4 million euros due to negative equity of TMK and as a result of adjusting event also receivables in the total amount of 26 million euros as at 31 December 2020 in its standalone reports. When bankruptcy was declared and the Company lost control over subsidiary, the subsidiary was derecognised in consolidated financial statements and write-off took effect in the second quarter. Although write-off influenced consolidated results negatively, discontinuing consolidation had positive effect to the Group financial results due to derecognition of negative equity of the subsidiary (Note 15).
Hotel operations
Last year had a significant impact on PK Parkhotel Kurhaus in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the hotel was closed from March until the end of June and due to new restrictions hotel is not operating since November 2020. The impact of COVID-19 has been 0.6 million euros in less hotel revenues in the first six months of 2021 comparing to last year. However, due to governmental support, the net result was better by 208 thousand euros. We reopened the hotel in the middle of June.
In the following months we continue construction works of ongoing development projects and plan to start with the following phases. In spite of losing T1 Mall of Tallinn, our real estate development is doing well, the Company is a going concern and we have an optimistic view for the future.
Paolo Michelozzi
CEO
Key financials
The total revenue of the Company in the first six month of 2021 was 9 million euros, which is a slight decrease of 11 thousand euros compared to the reference period (2021 6M: 9.1 million euros). The total revenue of the second quarter was 2.5 million euros, a decrease of 22% compared to 3.2 million euros during the same period in 2020. The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments. The real estate sales have been influenced by completion of Ratsuri Houses project, where all apartments were sold and handed over to new owners. In 2021, the Company has continued with sales of completed developments - River Breeze Residence in Riga and Šaltinių Namai Attico development in Vilnius and presales of ongoing development projects: first phases of Kalaranna District and Kindrali Houses in Tallinn.
The gross profit in the first six month of 2021 decreased by 24% amounting to 2.7 million euros compared to 3.5 million euros during the same period in 2020. In the second quarter the gross profit figures were 0.7 million euros and 1.4 million euros respectively.
The operating result in the first six month of 2021 was 0.9 million euros profit comparing to 0.3 million euros profit during the same period in 2020. The operating result of the second quarter was 1.0 million euros loss comparing to 94 thousand euros loss in 2020.
The net result in the first six month of 2021 was 21.3 million euros profit and in the second quarter 23.5 million euros profit. In the comparable period the net results were 7.9 million euros loss and 3.9 million euros loss respectively. The net result of the reporting period was influenced by loss of control and derecognition of the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat.
Cash used in operating activities during the first six month was -3.9 million euros comparing to -2.6 million euros during the same period in 2020. In the second quarter of 2021 cash used in operating activities was -5.2 million euros and -4.6 million euros generated during the same period in 2020.
Net assets per share on 30 June 2021 totalled to 0.61 euros compared to 1.12 euros on 30 June 2020.
Key performance indicators (including discontinued operations)
2021 6M
2020 6M
2021 Q2
2020 Q2
2020 12M
Revenue, th EUR
9 042
9 053
2 479
3 180
19 234
Gross profit, th EUR
2 661
3 491
687
1 354
6 775
Gross profit, %
29%
39%
28%
43%
35%
Operating result, th EUR
877
250
-1 020
-96
-43 108
Operating result, %
10%
3%
-41%
-3%
-224%
Net result, th EUR
21 342
-7 903
23 454
-3 935
-59 456
Net result, %
236%
-87%
946%
-124%
-309%
Earnings per share, EUR
0.38
-0.13
0.42
-0.07
-0.98
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
31.12.2020
Total Assets, th EUR
125 105
210 575
179 048
Total Liabilities, th EUR
90 677
149 173
169 477
Total Equity, th EUR
34 428
61 402
9 571
Debt / Equity *
4.00
2.17
14.15
Return on Assets, % **
14%
-4%
-30.7%
Return on Equity, % ***
97%
-12%
-141.2%
Net asset value per share, EUR ****
0.61
1.11
0.23
*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity
****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
in thousands of euros
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
31.12.2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13 842
7 061
9 393
Current receivables
967
1 077
1 797
Inventories
67 967
45 381
58 352
Total current assets
82 776
53 519
69 542
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables
23
3 716
3 517
Property, plant and equipment
6 648
7 047
6 745
Right-of-use assets
266
438
357
Investment property
35 038
145 501
98 512
Intangible assets
354
354
375
Total non-current assets
42 329
157 056
109 506
TOTAL ASSETS
125 105
210 575
179 048
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current debt
1 262
83 162
107 581
Customer advances
13 070
6 059
7 866
Current payables
4 882
15 430
22 211
Tax liabilities
111
167
458
Short-term provisions
475
325
459
Total current liabilities
19 800
105 143
138 575
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
67 085
41 179
27 255
Other non-current payables
2 577
1 416
2 295
Deferred income tax liabilities
1 133
1 289
1 170
Long-term provisions
82
146
182
Total non-current liabilities
70 877
44 030
30 902
TOTAL LIABILITIES
90 677
149 173
169 477
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital in nominal value
11 338
11 338
11 338
Share premium
5 661
5 661
5 661
Statutory reserve
1 134
1 216
1 134
Revaluation reserve
2 984
3 262
2 984
Retained earnings
-8 031
47 564
47 647
Profit/ Loss for the period
21 342
-7 554
-55 678
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
34 428
61 487
13 086
Non-controlling interest
0
-85
-3 515
TOTAL EQUITY
34 428
61 402
9 571
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
125 105
210 575
179 048
* See Note 2 for details regarding restatement.
Consolidated interim statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income
in thousands of euros
2021 6M
2020 6M
2021 Q2
2020 Q2
2020 12M
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating income
Revenue
7 307
5 597
1 727
1 727
13 637
Cost of goods sold
-5 494
-4 060
-1 505
-1 294
-9 424
Gross profit
1 813
1 537
222
433
4 213
Marketing expenses
-239
-277
-114
-126
-611
Administrative expenses
-2 463
-2 118
-1 470
-1 024
-4 372
Other income
1 508
4
176
3
384
Other expenses
-49
-12
-28
-2
2 876
Operating profit/ loss
570
-866
-1 214
-716
2 490
Financial income
53 810
2
53 809
1
4
Financial expense
-27 753
-2 817
-26 362
-1 203
-5 419
Profit / loss before income tax
26 627
-3 681
26 234
-1 918
-2 925
Income tax
-28
-79
-11
-10
-354
Net profit / loss from continuing operations
26 599
-3 760
26 223
-1 928
-3 279
Profit from discontinued operations
-5 257
-4 143
-2 768
-2 011
-56 177
Net profit / loss for the period
21 342
-7 903
23 455
-3 939
-59 456
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
21 627
-7 554
23 577
-3 769
-55 678
Non-controlling interest
-285
-349
-123
-170
-3 778
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net change in properties revaluation reserve
0
0
0
0
-278
Total comprehensive income / loss for the year
21 342
-7 903
23 455
-3 937
-59 734
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
21 627
-7 554
23 577
-3 769
-55 956
Non-controlling interest
-285
-349
-123
-170
-3 778
Earnings per share (continuing operations) €
0.47
-0.07
0.46
-0.03
-0.06
Earnings per share for the period €
0.38
-0.13
0.41
-0.07
-0.99
Consolidated interim statements of cash flows
in thousands of euros
2021 6M
2020 6M
2021 Q2
2020 Q2
2020 12M
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit/loss for the period
21 342
-7 903
23 454
-3 937
-59 456
Adjustments for:
Depreciation, amortisation of non-current assets
194
208
94
104
416
Gain from disposal of investment property
-1 092
0
0
0
0
Loss from write-off of plant, property, equipment
0
0
0
0
8
Change in fair value of property, plant, equipment
0
0
0
0
-16
Change in fair value of investment property
0
0
0
0
43 127
Gain from derecognition of subsidiary
-53 808
0
-53 808
0
0
Finance income and costs
33 314
8 074
29 321
3 831
15 994
Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities
-37
-59
-19
-32
-178
Other non-monetary changes (net amounts)
1 545
1
1 544
1
-3 110
Changes in working capital:
Trade receivables and prepayments
4 319
-980
4 266
-570
-1 514
Inventories
-9 616
-4 350
-6 487
-5 053
-13 011
Liabilities and prepayments
64
2 348
-3 442
1 012
10 025
Provisions
-100
19
-113
10
59
Net cash used in operating activities
-3 875
-2 642
-5 190
-4 634
-7 656
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
-34
-12
-6
-3
-94
Payments for intangible assets
-5
-2
-3
0
-43
Payments for investment property
-246
-397
-36
-95
-844
Proceeds from disposal of investment property
2 000
0
0
0
0
Change in cash from derecognition of subsidiary
-183
0
-183
0
0
Interests received
1
2
0
0
1
Net cash used in investing activities
1 533
-409
-228
-98
-980
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from secured bonds
0
28 500
0
0
28 500
Redemption of convertible bonds
-84
0
-15
0
-33
Repurchase of non-convertible bonds
0
-28 000
0
0
-28 000
Proceeds from borrowings
12 411
2 857
6 573
2 757
14 410
Repayment of borrowings
-2 865
-656
-8
-8
-1 376
Repayment of lease liabilities
-87
-84
-41
-36
-135
Interests paid
-2 584
-3 121
-580
-379
-5 953
Net cash used/ generated by financing activities
6 791
-504
5 929
2 334
7 413
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
4 449
-3 555
511
-2 398
-1 223
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
9 393
10 616
13 331
9 459
10 616
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
13 842
7 061
13 842
7 061
9 393
The full report can be found in the file attached.
Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee
Attachment