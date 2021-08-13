U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for II Quarter and 6 Months of 2021 (Unaudited)

Pro Kapital Grupp
·13 min read

MANAGEMENT REPORT

CEO summary

2021 has been a dynamic working period. We have continued with our ongoing developments, where we see remarkable results, but also had to face a setback as the decision of the Supreme Court terminated reorganisation proceedings of our subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat which led to the permanent insolvency and loss of control of the subsidiary.

Real estate development

We have continued construction of Kindrali Houses and Kalaranna projects and preparing project documentation for the following development phases in Tallinn. In March we completed Ratsuri Houses in Kristiine City where we had booked or presold all 39 apartments already prior to the completion. All apartments were sold and handed over within March and April. Soon we start handing over apartments in two first buildings of Kalaranna project, where completion of eight buildings with the total of 240 apartments will be achieved step by step in four phases. Today we have reservations or presales concluded for 88% of premises. This spring we concluded an agreement for sales of all business premises of Kalaranna project for 16.16 million euros (with VAT) including the option to sell also premises of the last phase, which we are preparing to launch in the near future. This year we started with construction of the new project Kindrali Houses in Kristiine City, where two building complexes with 129 apartments will be raised by next summer. In this project we had booked or presold more than half of the apartments before signing the construction agreement. Based on strong demand of our product we initiated also construction of the third building in this project with additional 66 apartments, which will be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Today over 82% of the apartments have been booked or presold in Kindrali.


In Riga we are selling our luxury product River Breeze Residence and prepare for the further development of Kliversala Residential Quarter. We have received a building permit for City Oasis residential quarter with 326 apartments – a tranquil and green living environment in the city centre. We are ready to proceed with construction activities as soon as the market situation becomes more favourable. Unfortunately, the Latvian real-estate market has not been as active as its neighbouring countries Estonia and Lithuania. However, we are observing some changes and recovery of the market.

In 2019 we completed five buildings in Šaltinių Namai Attico project in Vilnius with 115 apartments. Today we have only 5 apartments unsold. We are preparing for the following phase with city villas and commercial building and plan to start the construction this year.

Our revenues from the sales of the real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments as the revenues are recorded at the moment notary deeds of sale are concluded. In 2021 we have already completed Ratsuri Houses project with 39 apartments and now we start handing over exclusive homes in prime location of Kalaranna project.

T1 Mall of Tallinn

On 3 April 2020 Harju County Court initiated reorganization proceedings of the operator of T1 Mall of Tallinn - AS Tallinna Moekombinaat (TMK). Reorganization proceedings were terminated a year later by the decision of 26 April 2021 of the Supreme Court not to take TMK’s appeal into proceedings. Without the reorganisation proceedings AS Tallinna Moekombinaat is not capable to fulfil its obligations and has become permanently insolvent. On 2 June 2021 Harju County Court declared bankruptcy of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and the Company lost control over subsidiary. AS Pro Kapital Eesti had written off an investment into subsidiary in amount of 13.4 million euros due to negative equity of TMK and as a result of adjusting event also receivables in the total amount of 26 million euros as at 31 December 2020 in its standalone reports. When bankruptcy was declared and the Company lost control over subsidiary, the subsidiary was derecognised in consolidated financial statements and write-off took effect in the second quarter. Although write-off influenced consolidated results negatively, discontinuing consolidation had positive effect to the Group financial results due to derecognition of negative equity of the subsidiary (Note 15).

Hotel operations

Last year had a significant impact on PK Parkhotel Kurhaus in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the hotel was closed from March until the end of June and due to new restrictions hotel is not operating since November 2020. The impact of COVID-19 has been 0.6 million euros in less hotel revenues in the first six months of 2021 comparing to last year. However, due to governmental support, the net result was better by 208 thousand euros. We reopened the hotel in the middle of June.

In the following months we continue construction works of ongoing development projects and plan to start with the following phases. In spite of losing T1 Mall of Tallinn, our real estate development is doing well, the Company is a going concern and we have an optimistic view for the future.

Paolo Michelozzi
CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Company in the first six month of 2021 was 9 million euros, which is a slight decrease of 11 thousand euros compared to the reference period (2021 6M: 9.1 million euros). The total revenue of the second quarter was 2.5 million euros, a decrease of 22% compared to 3.2 million euros during the same period in 2020. The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments. The real estate sales have been influenced by completion of Ratsuri Houses project, where all apartments were sold and handed over to new owners. In 2021, the Company has continued with sales of completed developments - River Breeze Residence in Riga and Šaltinių Namai Attico development in Vilnius and presales of ongoing development projects: first phases of Kalaranna District and Kindrali Houses in Tallinn.

The gross profit in the first six month of 2021 decreased by 24% amounting to 2.7 million euros compared to 3.5 million euros during the same period in 2020. In the second quarter the gross profit figures were 0.7 million euros and 1.4 million euros respectively.

The operating result in the first six month of 2021 was 0.9 million euros profit comparing to 0.3 million euros profit during the same period in 2020. The operating result of the second quarter was 1.0 million euros loss comparing to 94 thousand euros loss in 2020.

The net result in the first six month of 2021 was 21.3 million euros profit and in the second quarter 23.5 million euros profit. In the comparable period the net results were 7.9 million euros loss and 3.9 million euros loss respectively. The net result of the reporting period was influenced by loss of control and derecognition of the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat.

Cash used in operating activities during the first six month was -3.9 million euros comparing to -2.6 million euros during the same period in 2020. In the second quarter of 2021 cash used in operating activities was -5.2 million euros and -4.6 million euros generated during the same period in 2020.

Net assets per share on 30 June 2021 totalled to 0.61 euros compared to 1.12 euros on 30 June 2020.

Key performance indicators (including discontinued operations)

2021 6M

2020 6M

2021 Q2

2020 Q2

2020 12M

Revenue, th EUR

9 042

9 053

2 479

3 180

19 234

Gross profit, th EUR

2 661

3 491

687

1 354

6 775

Gross profit, %

29%

39%

28%

43%

35%

Operating result, th EUR

877

250

-1 020

-96

-43 108

Operating result, %

10%

3%

-41%

-3%

-224%

Net result, th EUR

21 342

-7 903

23 454

-3 935

-59 456

Net result, %

236%

-87%

946%

-124%

-309%

Earnings per share, EUR

0.38

-0.13

0.42

-0.07

-0.98


30.06.2021

30.06.2020

31.12.2020

Total Assets, th EUR

125 105

210 575

179 048

Total Liabilities, th EUR

90 677

149 173

169 477

Total Equity, th EUR

34 428

61 402

9 571

Debt / Equity *

4.00

2.17

14.15

Return on Assets, % **

14%

-4%

-30.7%

Return on Equity, % ***

97%

-12%

-141.2%

Net asset value per share, EUR ****

0.61

1.11

0.23


*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros

30.06.2021

30.06.2020
Restated

31.12.2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13 842

7 061

9 393

Current receivables

967

1 077

1 797

Inventories

67 967

45 381

58 352

Total current assets

82 776

53 519

69 542

Non-current assets

Non-current receivables

23

3 716

3 517

Property, plant and equipment

6 648

7 047

6 745

Right-of-use assets

266

438

357

Investment property

35 038

145 501

98 512

Intangible assets

354

354

375

Total non-current assets

42 329

157 056

109 506

TOTAL ASSETS

125 105

210 575

179 048

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Current debt

1 262

83 162

107 581

Customer advances

13 070

6 059

7 866

Current payables

4 882

15 430

22 211

Tax liabilities

111

167

458

Short-term provisions

475

325

459

Total current liabilities

19 800

105 143

138 575

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

67 085

41 179

27 255

Other non-current payables

2 577

1 416

2 295

Deferred income tax liabilities

1 133

1 289

1 170

Long-term provisions

82

146

182

Total non-current liabilities

70 877

44 030

30 902

TOTAL LIABILITIES

90 677

149 173

169 477

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital in nominal value

11 338

11 338

11 338

Share premium

5 661

5 661

5 661

Statutory reserve

1 134

1 216

1 134

Revaluation reserve

2 984

3 262

2 984

Retained earnings

-8 031

47 564

47 647

Profit/ Loss for the period

21 342

-7 554

-55 678

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

34 428

61 487

13 086

Non-controlling interest

0

-85

-3 515

TOTAL EQUITY

34 428

61 402

9 571

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

125 105

210 575

179 048

* See Note 2 for details regarding restatement.

Consolidated interim statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros

2021 6M

2020 6M

2021 Q2

2020 Q2

2020 12M

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Operating income

Revenue

7 307

5 597

1 727

1 727

13 637

Cost of goods sold

-5 494

-4 060

-1 505

-1 294

-9 424

Gross profit

1 813

1 537

222

433

4 213

Marketing expenses

-239

-277

-114

-126

-611

Administrative expenses

-2 463

-2 118

-1 470

-1 024

-4 372

Other income

1 508

4

176

3

384

Other expenses

-49

-12

-28

-2

2 876

Operating profit/ loss

570

-866

-1 214

-716

2 490

Financial income

53 810

2

53 809

1

4

Financial expense

-27 753

-2 817

-26 362

-1 203

-5 419

Profit / loss before income tax

26 627

-3 681

26 234

-1 918

-2 925

Income tax

-28

-79

-11

-10

-354

Net profit / loss from continuing operations

26 599

-3 760

26 223

-1 928

-3 279

Profit from discontinued operations

-5 257

-4 143

-2 768

-2 011

-56 177

Net profit / loss for the period

21 342

-7 903

23 455

-3 939

-59 456

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

21 627

-7 554

23 577

-3 769

-55 678

Non-controlling interest

-285

-349

-123

-170

-3 778

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net change in properties revaluation reserve

0

0

0

0

-278

Total comprehensive income / loss for the year

21 342

-7 903

23 455

-3 937

-59 734

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

21 627

-7 554

23 577

-3 769

-55 956

Non-controlling interest

-285

-349

-123

-170

-3 778

Earnings per share (continuing operations) €

0.47

-0.07

0.46

-0.03

-0.06

Earnings per share for the period €

0.38

-0.13

0.41

-0.07

-0.99

Consolidated interim statements of cash flows

in thousands of euros

2021 6M

2020 6M

2021 Q2

2020 Q2

2020 12M

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/loss for the period

21 342

-7 903

23 454

-3 937

-59 456

Adjustments for:

Depreciation, amortisation of non-current assets

194

208

94

104

416

Gain from disposal of investment property

-1 092

0

0

0

0

Loss from write-off of plant, property, equipment

0

0

0

0

8

Change in fair value of property, plant, equipment

0

0

0

0

-16

Change in fair value of investment property

0

0

0

0

43 127

Gain from derecognition of subsidiary

-53 808

0

-53 808

0

0

Finance income and costs

33 314

8 074

29 321

3 831

15 994

Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities

-37

-59

-19

-32

-178

Other non-monetary changes (net amounts)

1 545

1

1 544

1

-3 110

Changes in working capital:

Trade receivables and prepayments

4 319

-980

4 266

-570

-1 514

Inventories

-9 616

-4 350

-6 487

-5 053

-13 011

Liabilities and prepayments

64

2 348

-3 442

1 012

10 025

Provisions

-100

19

-113

10

59

Net cash used in operating activities

-3 875

-2 642

-5 190

-4 634

-7 656

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and equipment

-34

-12

-6

-3

-94

Payments for intangible assets

-5

-2

-3

0

-43

Payments for investment property

-246

-397

-36

-95

-844

Proceeds from disposal of investment property

2 000

0

0

0

0

Change in cash from derecognition of subsidiary

-183

0

-183

0

0

Interests received

1

2

0

0

1

Net cash used in investing activities

1 533

-409

-228

-98

-980

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from secured bonds

0

28 500

0

0

28 500

Redemption of convertible bonds

-84

0

-15

0

-33

Repurchase of non-convertible bonds

0

-28 000

0

0

-28 000

Proceeds from borrowings

12 411

2 857

6 573

2 757

14 410

Repayment of borrowings

-2 865

-656

-8

-8

-1 376

Repayment of lease liabilities

-87

-84

-41

-36

-135

Interests paid

-2 584

-3 121

-580

-379

-5 953

Net cash used/ generated by financing activities

6 791

-504

5 929

2 334

7 413

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

4 449

-3 555

511

-2 398

-1 223

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

9 393

10 616

13 331

9 459

10 616

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

13 842

7 061

13 842

7 061

9 393

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

