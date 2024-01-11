Pro-Palestinian groups call on Milwaukee's Water Council to sever connections with Israel

Palestinains boys and men holding containers, wait to collect portable water, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The Water Council, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit focused on regional and global water quality issues, is coming under fire for its connection to Israeli water-focused businesses and development organizations.

Water rights and access have been a perennial point of Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to its scarcity in region and the significantly damaged fresh and wastewater infrastructure in Gaza. On Wednesday, about 20 representatives of Milwaukee 4 Palestine and several other organizations called on the Water Council to divest from its partnerships in Israel, support an international boycott and divestiture movement, and focus resources that it has committed to Israeli businesses and agencies on Milwaukee's problems with lead-contaminated drinking water.

Heba Mohammad of Milwaukee 4 Palestine refers to the current situation as "water apartheid," a situation in which Israel controls Palestinians' access to clean water and has used its control punitively.

The Water Council was founded in 2009 and has worked with Israeli water management companies and business development agencies, including Mekorot, the Israeli national water company.

On the Water Council website, Mekorot says it has "made a profound national contribution to realizing the Zionist vision and transforming it into a sustainable reality. The infrastructure and huge water plants, founded by the company, have essentially facilitated life in Israel and provided solutions, at all times, to all sectors - households, fields, farmers and industrial plants."

“Given Mekorot’s well-documented track record of profiting from apartheid, it is disturbing to see a non-profit organization in our city collaborating with them. Water is a human right for all, both here and abroad. Our demands to The Water Council are clear: sever your ties with all the human rights violators you collaborate with," Mohammad said.

Heba Mohammed of Milwaukee 4 Palestine speaks during a rally to demand the Water Council, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit focused on regional and global water quality issues, sever its ties to Israeli government, academic and business development organizations.

The Water Council also jointly funded a $2 million grant program in 2018 with the Israel Innovation Authority to help Israeli water-management companies gain a foothold in the North America. Formerly known as the Office of the Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy, the Israel Innovation Authority is an independent entity that works with startups, mature companies, academics and others to develop new technology and implement it in Israel and globally, according to its website.

In a statement, the Water Council said it does not have financial investments in Israeli companies or organizations and is not involved in research projects in Israel.

"As a water technology economic cluster, we have partnerships/memoranda of understanding with fellow clusters and organizations in countries all over the globe, including Israel, as we seek collaboration to advance water technologies that will provide water access and solve water challenges worldwide," the statement said.

Tuesday's rally was held under the umbrella of the groups' newly launched Water is Life campaign, which is demanding that the Water Council also invest in Milwaukee's effort to remove lead pipes that contaminate the drinking water supply.

"The water struggle here in Milwaukee is fundamentally connected to the struggle in Palestine,” said Robert Penner, of the Get the Lead Out Coalition.

“There’s no way to separate the struggles – they have to be connected. This is about the liberation of all humanity not just fighting one single struggle here, one single struggle there. What we do in Milwaukee is intimately intertwined with what happens in Palestine.”

In its statement, the Water Council said it supports the call to remove lead pipes and is already involved in the issue.

"We are proud that several of our members are working on solutions to monitor, identify and remove lead in water. We will continue to support these technologies through our membership services and innovation programming," the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Palestinian supporters call on Milwaukee's Water Council to sever ties to Israel