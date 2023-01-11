U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

PROACTIS SA - Press release 11.01.2023 (publication AFR)

Proactis SA.
·1 min read
Proactis SA.
Proactis SA.

Publication of the results and the Annual Financial Report 2021/22

SURESNES, France – (11 January 2023) — PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) announced on November 17,2022, the postponement of the publication, initially scheduled for November 30, 2022, of its consolidated annual results and of the 2021/22 Annual Financial Report for the period ended July 31, 2022.

PROACTIS SA announces that it will publish its consolidated annual results and its Annual Financial Report 2021/22 on 12 January 2023 after the close of the trading market.

The annual general meeting, whose agenda will include the approval of the financial statements for the 2021-2022 financial year, is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2023 at 2pm.

Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

* * * *

Attachment


