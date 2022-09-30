U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,644.12
    +3.65 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,140.85
    -84.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,790.24
    +52.73 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.20
    +18.27 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.01
    -1.22 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    +5.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    +0.36 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1120
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7400
    +0.2970 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,796.41
    +379.21 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.06
    +8.63 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Proactis SA revenue 31 July 2022

Proactis SA.
·2 min read
Proactis SA.
Proactis SA.

        

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 July 2022

Paris – September 30, 2022Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announces financial information for the year ended 31 July 2022, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million

 

 

Year ended 31 July 2022

 

Year ended 31 July 2021

 

% Change
2022/ 2021(*)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Operational Revenue (***)

 

 

9.8

 

11.2

 

-12%

SaaS (**)

 

 

7.9

 

9.9

 

-20%

Services

 

 

1.9

 

1.3

 

48%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees (****)

 

 

4.6

 

3.8

 

18%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Revenue

 

 

14.4

 

15.0

 

-5%

(unaudited Figures)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.
Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

(***) Amount usually displayed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(****) Revenue related to the Proactis groupwide transfer pricing policy

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases.

Most of the losses were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software.

The increase in the Services component of revenues was due to the additional requirements of current customers.

The total consolidated revenue includes Group Management fees related to transfer pricing agreements.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Bonn, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Getting Crushed This Week

    On top of general negative sentiment, Nio could be facing more competition in one unique aspect of its business.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Carnival Corp plunges on forecast of Q4 loss, delayed return to profitability

    Carnival Corp on Friday forecast a loss in the fourth quarter after it reported results for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street estimates, as higher fuel prices and cheaper fares offset a rise in bookings. Shares of Carnival plunged 20% to $7.33 per share in midday trading, falling to nearly a 30-year low. High inflation has further hit cruise operators that have been running at a loss since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020 for an array of reasons including lockdowns, bans on cruises, safety issues and labor shortages.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Absurdly Cheap or a Value Trap?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned -10.47%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of -10.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned -10.41%, compared to a […]

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. As of September 2022, the global economic outlook is dismal as the threat of an impending recession looms. […]

  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $12.43, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Berkshire Board Member and Warren Buffett Crony David Gottesman Dies at 96

    David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Berkshire Hathaway board member, billionaire and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, died Wednesday at 96. In 1964, Gottesman founded the New York investment firm First Manhattan, which announced his death on its website. Gottesman befriended Buffett around the time that Buffett took control of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) in 1965 and was an early investor in the company when its stock sold for a tiny fraction of its current price.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • 12 Best Medical Technology Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 best medical technology stocks to buy. If you want to read about some more medical technology stocks, go directly to 5 Best Medical Technology Stocks to Buy. The medical technology industry can finally start to put the COVID-19 virus behind it after United States President Joe Biden admitted in […]

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest, Safest Stocks You Can Buy Today

    On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed into bear market territory, touching an intraday low of 29,161 -- 20% below the high it hit in late December. To put this event in context, the last time the Dow experienced a bona fide bear decline, the world was early in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the much broader S&P 500 index, which tracks 500 of the biggest U.S. companies, the average price-to-earnings ratio currently is 18.4 -- a level that index last saw in 2014.