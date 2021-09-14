U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.69
    -30.04 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,540.14
    -329.49 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,028.31
    -77.28 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.90
    -21.88 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.37
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +13.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6280
    -0.3670 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,383.13
    +1,703.20 (+3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.81
    +22.08 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Proactive headlines including Amryt Pharma, Neo Battery, Belmont Resources, Bhang and Mason Graphite

Proactive Investors

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • PyroGenesis renames its subsidiary AirScience Technologies Inc to Pyro Green-Gas click here

  • accesso Technology has proven itself mission-critical to clients, say brokers click here

  • VR Resources kicks off drilling at its Hecla-Kilmer property in Ontario click here

  • i-80 Gold gets to work on underground test mining program at Granite Creek; completes initial rehabilitation of underground mine workings click here

  • Amryt Pharma impresses broker at Capital Markets Day click here

  • NEO Battery reveals breakthrough cycling performance on all-solid-state electrolyte batteries with its silicon microparticle anodes click here

  • Bhang brings on Wes Eder as global vice president of revenue click here

  • Snowline Gold supplements Yukon claim position with property option agreement click here

  • Belmont Resources resumes 2021 exploration program on Come By Chance gold-copper project in British Columbia click here

  • Mindset Pharma further validates lead candidate MSP-1014 as a next generation psilocybin analog through drug discrimination assay click here

  • TruTrace Technologies launches 2.0 version of its StrainSecure cannabis-tracking technology click here

  • CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility with California-based citrus nursery click here

  • Nextech AR Solutions expands into the multi-billion-dollar CAD market with new technology converting designs into 3D models click here

  • Japan Gold intersects high-grade gold and silver in the first drill holes at its Ryuo Prospect on Hokkaido click here

  • BioVaxys says partner completed synthesis of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein for its BVX-0320 and CoviDTH programs click here

  • Loncor Gold's latest holes at Adumbi deposit in DRC augur well for improving the resource click here

  • HighGold Mining releases "great" assays from ongoing drill at polymetallic Johnson Tract project click here

  • Mason Graphite announces commercial usage of Black Swan graphene product in concrete click here

  • FansUnite inks multiple data provider partnerships for Chameleon business-to-business platform click here

  • Aurania Resources to raise capital to advance its Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador click here

  • Karora Resources intersects high-grade gold at Lake Cowan on the Higginsville project in Western Australia click here

  • RedHill Biopharma accelerates US Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of once-daily oral RHB-107 in non-hospitalized patients with South African approval click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • FuelCell stock soars after long streak of earnings misses snapped

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot higher on heavy volume Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company pleasantly surprised investors by reporting a narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss, and revenue that rose well above expectations.

  • Oracle stock slips as earnings beat, but revenue disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest earnings from Oracle after the company posted a beat on earnings but a miss on revenue.&nbsp;

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.