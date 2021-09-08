Proactive headlines including Bitcoin, ESE Entertainment, Gatling Exploration, Redhill Biopharma and Adyton Resources
New York , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
SIGMA Lithium announces appointment of Ana Cabral and Calvyn Gardner as its co-CEOs, and Felipe Peres as its new CFO click here
Amarillo Gold discovers new primary gold deposit on its Mara Rosa property in Brazil click here
AIM ImmunoTech submits pre-Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA for a Phase 2 clinical study of Ampligen as a potential infusion therapy for post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction click here
Golden Tag makes two new discoveries by drilling silver-zinc-lead-gold mineralization at San Diego project in Mexico click here
Global Energy Metals reveals 'strong' initial drill results from the Millennium project in Australia click here
Royal Road Minerals announces appointment of Raul Farfan as executive director Sustainability, the promotion of Ivan Devia to chief operating officer click here
ESE Entertainment announces the beginning of the second edition of the official Polish Championship in Digital Motorsports click here
Adastra Holdings CEO says company restructuring operations to become leaner and more cost-efficient click here
Logiq partners with IRIS.TV to provide greater transparency and performance in streaming video for e-commerce marketers click here
Adyton Resources reveals initial high-grade gold results from its Wapolu deposit in Papua New Guinea click here
Co-Diagnostics says its Logix Smart COVID-19 Test Kit used to confirm presence of coronavirus including mutated strains in Italy click here
Gold Resource to acquire Aquila Resources and form a diversified North American precious and base metals producer click here
Kenorland Minerals updates on its 2021 exploration activities at multiple projects across North America click here
Gatling Exploration set for further metallurgical tests to optimize gold recovery from Larder deposits as it unveils preliminary findings click here
Electric Royalties inks deal to acquire a 1% NSR on the Cancet lithium project in Quebec click here
Viscount Mining identifies multiple gold, silver and base metal targets at Cherry Creek Project in Nevada click here
Agra Ventures receives notice from Organigram that the first of three Edibles & Infusions Corp. earn-out milestones was satisfied on August 13 click here
Ketamine One inks letter of intent for two ketamine infusion clinics in Texas click here
Nextech AR Solutions says its AR for ecommerce offering will be available as a self-service SaaS offering in early October 2021 click here
The Valens Company expands international footprint to Asia-Pacific region via exclusive Australian partnership click here
XPhyto touts successful market launch and thriving demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test click here
Arcadia Biosciences kicks off its search for a new CEO click here
Aurania Resources completes maiden ESG report click here
Empower Clinics announces official opening of The Medi-Collective (TMC) inaugural medical clinic in Hamilton, Ontario click here
GR Silver Mining finds new gold, silver rich veins at GAP area at Plomosas project click here
Bitcoin could hit US$100,000 by year-end, while Ethereum offers greater risk, say bank analysts click here
Psyched Wellness says it is commencing the next preclinical trial study on Amanita Muscaria Extract click here
RedHill Biopharma notes study demonstrates opaganib's efficacy in significantly decreasing renal fibrosis click here
Else Nutrition announces launch of a new dedicated Health Care Professional (HCP) Website in the US click here
