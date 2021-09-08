U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.22
    -6.81 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,034.65
    -65.35 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,279.26
    -95.07 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.45
    -27.16 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.34
    +0.99 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    -0.0390 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2390
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,442.62
    -510.86 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.70
    +0.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Proactive headlines including Bitcoin, ESE Entertainment, Gatling Exploration, Redhill Biopharma and Adyton Resources

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

New York , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • SIGMA Lithium announces appointment of Ana Cabral and Calvyn Gardner as its co-CEOs, and Felipe Peres as its new CFO click here

  • Amarillo Gold discovers new primary gold deposit on its Mara Rosa property in Brazil click here

  • AIM ImmunoTech submits pre-Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA for a Phase 2 clinical study of Ampligen as a potential infusion therapy for post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction click here

  • Golden Tag makes two new discoveries by drilling silver-zinc-lead-gold mineralization at San Diego project in Mexico click here

  • Global Energy Metals reveals 'strong' initial drill results from the Millennium project in Australia click here

  • Royal Road Minerals announces appointment of Raul Farfan as executive director Sustainability, the promotion of Ivan Devia to chief operating officer click here

  • ESE Entertainment announces the beginning of the second edition of the official Polish Championship in Digital Motorsports click here

  • Adastra Holdings CEO says company restructuring operations to become leaner and more cost-efficient click here

  • Logiq partners with IRIS.TV to provide greater transparency and performance in streaming video for e-commerce marketers click here

  • Adyton Resources reveals initial high-grade gold results from its Wapolu deposit in Papua New Guinea click here

  • Co-Diagnostics says its Logix Smart COVID-19 Test Kit used to confirm presence of coronavirus including mutated strains in Italy click here

  • Gold Resource to acquire Aquila Resources and form a diversified North American precious and base metals producer click here

  • Kenorland Minerals updates on its 2021 exploration activities at multiple projects across North America click here

  • Gatling Exploration set for further metallurgical tests to optimize gold recovery from Larder deposits as it unveils preliminary findings click here

  • Electric Royalties inks deal to acquire a 1% NSR on the Cancet lithium project in Quebec click here

  • Viscount Mining identifies multiple gold, silver and base metal targets at Cherry Creek Project in Nevada click here

  • Agra Ventures receives notice from Organigram that the first of three Edibles & Infusions Corp. earn-out milestones was satisfied on August 13 click here

  • Ketamine One inks letter of intent for two ketamine infusion clinics in Texas click here

  • Nextech AR Solutions says its AR for ecommerce offering will be available as a self-service SaaS offering in early October 2021 click here

  • The Valens Company expands international footprint to Asia-Pacific region via exclusive Australian partnership click here

  • XPhyto touts successful market launch and thriving demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test click here

  • Arcadia Biosciences kicks off its search for a new CEO click here

  • Aurania Resources completes maiden ESG report click here

  • Empower Clinics announces official opening of The Medi-Collective (TMC) inaugural medical clinic in Hamilton, Ontario click here

  • GR Silver Mining finds new gold, silver rich veins at GAP area at Plomosas project click here

  • Bitcoin could hit US$100,000 by year-end, while Ethereum offers greater risk, say bank analysts click here

  • Psyched Wellness says it is commencing the next preclinical trial study on Amanita Muscaria Extract click here

  • RedHill Biopharma notes study demonstrates opaganib's efficacy in significantly decreasing renal fibrosis click here

  • Else Nutrition announces launch of a new dedicated Health Care Professional (HCP) Website in the US click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring new rules by regulators are adhered to.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.