Proactive headlines including Pure Gold Mining, Mindset Pharma, QC Copper and Gold, HighGold Mining and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
New York , Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
DGTL is first to be enabled to convert and distribute social media influencer content to programmatic web ads click here
Mindset Pharma develops specialized preclinical rodent trained studies with its drugs to differentiate between psychedelic and non-psychedelic effects click here
PlantX Life announces the appointment of Fred Leigh as its executive chairman effective immediately click here
Camino Minerals kicks off core drilling at high-grade Lidia zone at its Los Chapitos copper project in Peru click here
Gold Resource Corp set to restart production at Don David mine; updates on positive exploration at Switchback zone click here
Mydecine Innovations announces MYCO-001 Seamless Phase 2/3 Smoking Cessation clinical trial click here
LexaGene Holdings says it has successfully utilized its MiQLab System to detect the presence of multiple strains of pathogenic bacteria click here
Jack Nathan Medical announces appointment of Dr Glenn Copeland as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately click here
Record month for Pure Gold Mining in August click here
Esports Entertainment Group becomes a 20% partner in Game Fund Partners General Partnership click here
Gevo unveils plans to install alcohol-to-hydrocarbon process pilot unit at Minnesota facility click here
QC Copper and Gold says it is poised to announce maiden resource for Opemiska project this month click here
Audacious inks deal to become official CBD provider to the Professional Bull Riders click here
HighGold Mining acquires more claims at Munro-Croesus project in Timmins click here
Western Magnesium appoints Colonel (retired) Michael Rutkowski as its executive vice-president for Enterprise Business and Defense click here
BioVaxys Technology says DTH response persists for at least one year after coronavirus exposure or vaccination click here
First Cobalt options Canadian Cobalt Camp assets to Kuya Silver click here
Victory Square Technologies says portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange click here
Phunware announces appointment of Ryan Costello and Rahul Mewawalla to the company’s board of directors click here
Clean Air Metals reveals more high-grade palladium equivalent results from its Thunder Bay North Project in Ontario click here
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals says results of Phase 2 BELIEVE open-label study of Zygel described as positive in medical journal click here
i-80 Gold to acquire Lone Tree, processing facilities, Buffalo Mountain and Ruby Hill to create Nevada mining complex click here
O3 Mining says it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies click here
Kodiak Copper says exploration program at MPD copper-gold project is progressing well and on budget click here
Fobi AI completes app integration with Lightspeed Commerce's merchant platform click here
Cardiol Therapeutics announces appointment of Michael J. Willner to its board of directors, effective immediately click here
Bam Bam Resources closes oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of around $2M click here
Snowline Gold reports visible gold mineralization at its flagship Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon click here
