Proactive headlines including Pure Gold Mining, Mindset Pharma, QC Copper and Gold, HighGold Mining and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

New York , Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • DGTL is first to be enabled to convert and distribute social media influencer content to programmatic web ads click here

  • Mindset Pharma develops specialized preclinical rodent trained studies with its drugs to differentiate between psychedelic and non-psychedelic effects click here

  • PlantX Life announces the appointment of Fred Leigh as its executive chairman effective immediately click here

  • Camino Minerals kicks off core drilling at high-grade Lidia zone at its Los Chapitos copper project in Peru click here

  • Gold Resource Corp set to restart production at Don David mine; updates on positive exploration at Switchback zone click here

  • Mydecine Innovations announces MYCO-001 Seamless Phase 2/3 Smoking Cessation clinical trial click here

  • LexaGene Holdings says it has successfully utilized its MiQLab System to detect the presence of multiple strains of pathogenic bacteria click here

  • Jack Nathan Medical announces appointment of Dr Glenn Copeland as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately click here

  • Record month for Pure Gold Mining in August click here

  • Esports Entertainment Group becomes a 20% partner in Game Fund Partners General Partnership click here

  • Gevo unveils plans to install alcohol-to-hydrocarbon process pilot unit at Minnesota facility click here

  • QC Copper and Gold says it is poised to announce maiden resource for Opemiska project this month click here

  • Audacious inks deal to become official CBD provider to the Professional Bull Riders click here

  • HighGold Mining acquires more claims at Munro-Croesus project in Timmins click here

  • Western Magnesium appoints Colonel (retired) Michael Rutkowski as its executive vice-president for Enterprise Business and Defense click here

  • BioVaxys Technology says DTH response persists for at least one year after coronavirus exposure or vaccination click here

  • First Cobalt options Canadian Cobalt Camp assets to Kuya Silver click here

  • Victory Square Technologies says portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange click here

  • Phunware announces appointment of Ryan Costello and Rahul Mewawalla to the company’s board of directors click here

  • Clean Air Metals reveals more high-grade palladium equivalent results from its Thunder Bay North Project in Ontario click here

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals says results of Phase 2 BELIEVE open-label study of Zygel described as positive in medical journal click here

  • i-80 Gold to acquire Lone Tree, processing facilities, Buffalo Mountain and Ruby Hill to create Nevada mining complex click here

  • O3 Mining says it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies click here

  • Kodiak Copper says exploration program at MPD copper-gold project is progressing well and on budget click here

  • Fobi AI completes app integration with Lightspeed Commerce's merchant platform click here

  • Cardiol Therapeutics announces appointment of Michael J. Willner to its board of directors, effective immediately click here

  • Bam Bam Resources closes oversubscribed non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of around $2M click here

  • Snowline Gold reports visible gold mineralization at its flagship Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon click here

