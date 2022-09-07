Proactive news headines including Alkaline Fuel Cell Power, Givex Information Technology, Rio2, Murchison Minerals, GR Silver and Lavras Gold

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Majuba Hill reports impressive copper equivalent values from its flagship porphyry copper project in Nevada click here

Murchison Minerals hits extensive sulphide mineralization at BDF zone on its HPM project in Quebec click here

Sidus Space shares skyrocket as company inks multiple launch agreement with SpaceX for LizzieSat satellites click here

Altamira Gold reveals new gold discovery at its Cajueiro project in Brazil click here

GX Minerals finishes geophysical exploration at GC lithium pegmatite claims in BC click here

Reunion Gold poised to accelerate drilling at Oko West project given recent success click here

Marble Financial offers update on binding letter of intent to acquire eBunch Data and Development click here

CleanSpark buys 10,000 more latest generation bitcoin mining machines; extends summer of acquisitions click here

G Mining Ventures closes US$116M funding package to fund construction of Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil click here

Gungnir Resources reports promising assay results from three drill holes at Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden click here

Gratomic announces progress update on benching program at its Aukam project in Namibia click here

Rio2 updates on Fenix gold EIA; files appeal click here

BetterLife Pharma and collaborators to submit key joint research on BETR-001 to publication click here

Playgon Games inks software license and distribution deal with Pariplay click here

BANXA Holdings deepens push into US market with new payment solutions and Reno-based team click here

Infinity Stone Ventures expands its land position in the James Bay lithium district in Quebec click here

SPC Nickel posts more encouraging drill results from its Lockerby East project in Sudbury, Ontario click here

Hapbee Technologies launches 'Routines By' featuring wellness routines developed and shared by Hapbee users click here

Mindset Pharma files 16 national patent applications to protect family of novel next-generation psychedelics click here

PyroGenesis Canada awarded additional projects for magnesium processing click here

Lavras Gold hits 'bonanza' gold grades from first drilling at Zeca Souza target at Lavras do Sul project click here

Jushi Holdings debuts cannabis-infused chocolates; marks entry into edibles market click here

GR Silver Mining hails latest drill results, which show resource expansion potential at San Marcial area of Plomosas click here

Ortho Regenerative Technologies announces name change to ChitogenX click here

Delta 9 Cannabis completes acquisition of three retail cannabis stores in Manitoba click here

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power says Belgium subsidiary earns ISO certification click here

Givex Information Technology launches point of sale system for three hotels in Mexico click here

Endexx says its Blesswell premium skincare line for men is now available via Amazon.com click here