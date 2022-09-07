Proactive news headines including Alkaline Fuel Cell Power, Givex Information Technology, Rio2, Murchison Minerals, GR Silver and Lavras Gold
New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Majuba Hill reports impressive copper equivalent values from its flagship porphyry copper project in Nevada click here
Murchison Minerals hits extensive sulphide mineralization at BDF zone on its HPM project in Quebec click here
Sidus Space shares skyrocket as company inks multiple launch agreement with SpaceX for LizzieSat satellites click here
Altamira Gold reveals new gold discovery at its Cajueiro project in Brazil click here
GX Minerals finishes geophysical exploration at GC lithium pegmatite claims in BC click here
Reunion Gold poised to accelerate drilling at Oko West project given recent success click here
Marble Financial offers update on binding letter of intent to acquire eBunch Data and Development click here
CleanSpark buys 10,000 more latest generation bitcoin mining machines; extends summer of acquisitions click here
G Mining Ventures closes US$116M funding package to fund construction of Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil click here
Gungnir Resources reports promising assay results from three drill holes at Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden click here
Gratomic announces progress update on benching program at its Aukam project in Namibia click here
Rio2 updates on Fenix gold EIA; files appeal click here
BetterLife Pharma and collaborators to submit key joint research on BETR-001 to publication click here
Playgon Games inks software license and distribution deal with Pariplay click here
BANXA Holdings deepens push into US market with new payment solutions and Reno-based team click here
Infinity Stone Ventures expands its land position in the James Bay lithium district in Quebec click here
SPC Nickel posts more encouraging drill results from its Lockerby East project in Sudbury, Ontario click here
Hapbee Technologies launches 'Routines By' featuring wellness routines developed and shared by Hapbee users click here
Mindset Pharma files 16 national patent applications to protect family of novel next-generation psychedelics click here
PyroGenesis Canada awarded additional projects for magnesium processing click here
Lavras Gold hits 'bonanza' gold grades from first drilling at Zeca Souza target at Lavras do Sul project click here
Jushi Holdings debuts cannabis-infused chocolates; marks entry into edibles market click here
GR Silver Mining hails latest drill results, which show resource expansion potential at San Marcial area of Plomosas click here
Ortho Regenerative Technologies announces name change to ChitogenX click here
Delta 9 Cannabis completes acquisition of three retail cannabis stores in Manitoba click here
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power says Belgium subsidiary earns ISO certification click here
Givex Information Technology launches point of sale system for three hotels in Mexico click here
Endexx says its Blesswell premium skincare line for men is now available via Amazon.com click here
Standard Uranium plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3.5M given the current strength of the global uranium sector click here
About Proactive:
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com