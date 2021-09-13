U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Proactive news headlined including Apple, Gevo, Esports Entertainment, BioSig and Ascendant Resources

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

New York , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Gevo applauds White House for coordinating several federal agencies to meet the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge click here

  • Heritage Cannabis executes term sheet with Merida Capital to fund entry into Missouri with 3Fifteen click here

  • ION Energy to commence maiden exploration program at Urgakh Naran lithium salar project in Mongolia click here

  • DRDGOLD’s Far West Gold Recoveries operation converts to closed circuit slimes milling for finer grind, more gold click here

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands awarded Presenting Level Sponsorship at Planted Expo in Vancouver; shares approved for Frankfurt trading click here

  • Aurania Resources preparing to drill Tatasham target in Ecuador in fourth quarter this year click here

  • Talon Metals hits highest-ever nickel and copper grades at its Tamarack property in Minnesota click here

  • Mobile games sector unlikely winner after lose-lose Apple vs Epic ruling click here

  • Logiq receives Indonesian Government approval to offer micro-lending services to 50 million Indonesians click here

  • Esports Entertainment setting the stage for New Jersey gaming launch with opening of new office in Hoboken click here

  • BioSig to install PURE EP System for evaluation at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston click here

  • Ascendant Resources posts preliminary economic assessment for Portugal project, which shows low-cost, high-margin underground operation click here

  • MAS Gold acquires 100% interest in historical producer Contact Lake Gold Mine in Saskatchewan click here

  • GGX Gold Corp initiates bulk sample permit on the COD Vein at its flagship Gold Drop property click here

  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming to buy 5% net smelter return royalty on Castle Mountain gold mine in California click here

  • Zoglo’s Incredible Food appoints consumer retail industry veteran Paul Del Duca as its new chairman click here

  • Amryt Pharma raises sales forecast again as acquisition makes strong start click here

  • Phunware executes definitive agreement to acquire Lyte Technology click here

  • PlantX Life to launch products on Amazon Marketplace click here

  • Bam Bam Resources increases its private placement financing to more than C$2.2M click here

  • Australis reduces Body and Mind stake with the sale of 9.9 million shares click here

  • Zynerba initiates RECONNECT Phase 3 trial of Zygel for Fragile X syndrome click here

  • Fobi launches CheckVax Validator digital proof of vaccination solution click here

  • Dalrada subsidiary expands operations with openings of diagnostics laboratory and rejuvenation and wellness center click here

  • QC Copper and Gold highlights Quebec project's gold potential click here



