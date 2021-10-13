Proactive news headlines including Adyton Resources, Essex Minerals, Shuhini Exploration, Snowline Gold, Cypress Development and Wellteq Digital Health

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Adyton Resources says its maiden drilling program at Feni Island returns significant gold intersections

Deepspatial says Sheela Foam has chosen the company to provide its AI-driven solutions to assist in market expansion and business growth

Essex Minerals reports promising drill results from initial six-hole program at Drummer Fault project

LeanLife Health says its Iron Energy beverage product line will be available at all Speedee Mart locations across the Las Vegas Valley metropolitan area

Clean Seed Capital finalizes SMART Seeder sales following busy demonstration season

Altiplano confirms continuity in Farellon vein system at depth with ongoing exploration drill program

Stuhini Exploration releases update on its 2021 exploration at Ruby Creek

NEO Battery secures silicon anode materials transfer agreements

Snowline Gold intersects high-grade gold at its Einarson project in the Yukon

Esports Entertainment Group says its ggCircuit application has mined over $1 million in crypto since May launch

Amarillo Gold says latest drill results from Pastinho deposit bode well for potential mine at Mara Rosa in Brazil

Victory Square Technologies says portfolio company GameOn partners with NBA player backed NFT project Chibi Dinos for gamification

LQwD Fintech to provide BIGG Digital Assets with Bitcoin Lightning Network capability

Heritage Cannabis amends non-revolving loan agreement with BJK Holdings

KWESST announces early availability for Battlefield Laser Defence System following NATO interest at defense show

PlantX Life says to host grand opening of its XMarket store in British Columbia

Tartisan Nickel posts encouraging latest assays from Kenbridge nickel project, Ontario

Hawkmoon gains positive gold results from the summer drill program on its Wilson project in Québec

Nextech AR says City of London picks its spatial mapping technology for Metaverse launch

BioHarvest Sciences increases its forecast of 2021 annual sales orders for VINIA in Israel

ISC appoints Shawn Peters as president and CEO

Vicinity Motor and Electrovaya announce strategic supply agreement for lithium battery systems

Psyence Group says shares to start trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

TRACON Pharmaceuticals names Carol Lam, formerly at Qualcomm Inc, as new directoe

Golden Tag Resources kicks off an expanded drill program at its San Diego project in Mexico

Cypress Development completes assembly of pilot plant at Clayton Valley

Else Nutrition successfully completes first production trial run of its novel plant-based infant formula

Wellteq Digital Health strikes 3-year contract extension with its largest client, Australia-based nib health funds

Valeo Pharma says awarded multi-year listing agreements by two of Canada's largest Group Purchasing Organizations for Redesca

HighGold Mining hails results from infill hole at JT project in Alaska, which underscores mineralized system

Algernon files meeting request with MHRA for use of DMT in Phase 1/2a human stroke study

FOBI AI completes acquisition of online coupon platform Qples

Silvercorp Metals unveils positive exploration results from its DCG mine at the Ying project