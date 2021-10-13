U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Adyton Resources, Essex Minerals, Shuhini Exploration, Snowline Gold, Cypress Development and Wellteq Digital Health

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Adyton Resources says its maiden drilling program at Feni Island returns significant gold intersections click here

  • Deepspatial says Sheela Foam has chosen the company to provide its AI-driven solutions to assist in market expansion and business growth click here

  • Essex Minerals reports promising drill results from initial six-hole program at Drummer Fault project click here

  • LeanLife Health says its Iron Energy beverage product line will be available at all Speedee Mart locations across the Las Vegas Valley metropolitan area click here

  • Clean Seed Capital finalizes SMART Seeder sales following busy demonstration season click here

  • Altiplano confirms continuity in Farellon vein system at depth with ongoing exploration drill program click here

  • Stuhini Exploration releases update on its 2021 exploration at Ruby Creek click here

  • NEO Battery secures silicon anode materials transfer agreements click here

  • Snowline Gold intersects high-grade gold at its Einarson project in the Yukon click here

  • Esports Entertainment Group says its ggCircuit application has mined over $1 million in crypto since May launch click here

  • Amarillo Gold says latest drill results from Pastinho deposit bode well for potential mine at Mara Rosa in Brazil click here

  • Victory Square Technologies says portfolio company GameOn partners with NBA player backed NFT project Chibi Dinos for gamification click here

  • LQwD Fintech to provide BIGG Digital Assets with Bitcoin Lightning Network capability click here

  • Heritage Cannabis amends non-revolving loan agreement with BJK Holdings click here

  • KWESST announces early availability for Battlefield Laser Defence System following NATO interest at defense show click here

  • PlantX Life says to host grand opening of its XMarket store in British Columbia click here

  • Tartisan Nickel posts encouraging latest assays from Kenbridge nickel project, Ontario click here

  • Hawkmoon gains positive gold results from the summer drill program on its Wilson project in Québec click here

  • Nextech AR says City of London picks its spatial mapping technology for Metaverse launch click here

  • BioHarvest Sciences increases its forecast of 2021 annual sales orders for VINIA in Israel click here

  • ISC appoints Shawn Peters as president and CEO click here

  • Vicinity Motor and Electrovaya announce strategic supply agreement for lithium battery systems click here

  • Psyence Group says shares to start trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US click here

  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals names Carol Lam, formerly at Qualcomm Inc, as new directoe click here

  • Golden Tag Resources kicks off an expanded drill program at its San Diego project in Mexico click here

  • Cypress Development completes assembly of pilot plant at Clayton Valley click here

  • Else Nutrition successfully completes first production trial run of its novel plant-based infant formula click here

  • Wellteq Digital Health strikes 3-year contract extension with its largest client, Australia-based nib health funds click here

  • Valeo Pharma says awarded multi-year listing agreements by two of Canada’s largest Group Purchasing Organizations for Redesca click here

  • HighGold Mining hails results from infill hole at JT project in Alaska, which underscores mineralized system click here

  • Algernon files meeting request with MHRA for use of DMT in Phase 1/2a human stroke study click here

  • FOBI AI completes acquisition of online coupon platform Qples click here

  • Silvercorp Metals unveils positive exploration results from its DCG mine at the Ying project click here

  • Plurilock Security is rewarding investors while offering strong AI-driven protection against cyber threats click here

