Proactive news headlines including Aldoro Resources, Hygrovest Ltd, Australian Gold and Copper and Tamboran Resources

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has confirmed the presence of lithium and rubidium mineralisation from recent test studies performed on Niobe and Wyemandoo samples by the University of Western Australia (UWA). Click here

  • Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV)’s net asset value (NAV) increased by 6% during July 2022, primarily due to the revaluation of its investment in Weed Me and Southern Cannabis Holdings. Click here

  • Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has strengthened its board with the appointment of experienced mining industry executive Dr Adam McKinnon as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is poised to drill up to seven natural gas wells on its wholly-owned and operated EP136 permit after securing approval from the Northern Territory government for an environmental management plan (EMP). Click here

  • Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has graduated to commercial production at the iM3NY New York Lithium-ion Battery Plant based in Endicott, New York, after months of preparation and development, entering the lucrative and red-hot North American battery market. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has discovered a “pivotal” zinc-copper mineralised system in drilling at the Emull prospect of the Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia, consistent with historical results from Northern Star Resources’ exploration efforts on the tenure. Click here

  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has secured the Hong Kong patent associated with its 12CQ quantum computing chip technology (12CQ chip). Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


