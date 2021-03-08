U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Altamira Gold, AIM ImmunoTech, QC Copper and Gold and Cloud Nine Education

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) (FRA:T6UP) reveals four high-grade gold and silver vein structures at its Apiacas project in Brazil click here

- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) teams with Dong-a University Hospital in South Korea and Cure Therapeutics to utilize its Mobile Processing Units and Labs, or OMPULs click here

- QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) updates on Opemiska drill progress and names new independent director click here

- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) doses first healthy subject in intranasal Ampligen coronavirus study click here

- Alpine 4 Technologies Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiaries Deluxe Sheet Metal and Morris Sheet Metal merging to become one of the largest Midwest sheet metal contractors click here

- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) announces tie-up with Carleton University to study TD-0148A as treatment for depression click here

- Cloud Nine Education Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) launches new Education Technology Platform click here

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) says KAI LAB annual run rate now tops C$10M; plans to order 50,000 additional coronavirus tests click here

- Orogen Royalties Inc (CVE:OGN) (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) (FRA:5EV) to option Ecru gold project in Nevada to Australia's first all-female-led resources company, Moneghetti Minerals click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA)says latest Cliff Creek drill results bode well for upcoming resource estimate click here

- Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FSE:4NPB) says drill findings show potential to expand known mineralization at Nevada project click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announces new president and COO click here

- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says Phase III trial shows safety, mortality reduction, and faster hospital discharge for COVID-19 patients treated with leronlimab click here

- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B) touts February growth of cryptocurrency exchange investee CatalX click here

- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) appoints industry veteran Gilbert Lawson to its board of directors click here

- Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) names entrepreneur and blockchain expert Pavel Bains as a strategic advisor click here

- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) names Canadian cannabis industry veteran Elise Coppens as its new CEO and board director click here

- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) appoints pharma executive Dr Lisa Johnson-Pratt to its board of directors click here

  • Nasdaq 100 Has Not Diverged This Much From the Dow Since 1993

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the best manifestations of the rotation from formally high-flying growth stocks to value shares can be seen in the divergence of the Nasdaq 100 from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.As the 125-year-old benchmark sets another intraday record, the Nasdaq 100 is slumping toward a level traditionally seen as a correction. It’s the first time since 1993 that the Dow was at a record, while the tech-heavy gauge was this close to a 10% drop from its high.“Investors are feeling better about the recovery and looking to own improving fundamentals within large caps outside of tech and growth where valuations are more reasonable,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The focus on better fundamentals at a reasonable price may be driving the Dow to new highs.”About 90% of the 30-member Dow index traded higher Monday as of 2:40 p.m. in New York, with shares of Walt Disney Co. leading with a more-than 5.7% gain. Visa Inc. added about 4% while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Home Depot Inc. each advanced more than 2%. Meanwhile, drops in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the 36-year-old Nasdaq 100.Shares of other companies that had done well in 2020’s stay-at-home environment, including Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc., also dented on the tech-centric Nasdaq 100, as did those whose businesses helped consumers work from home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc., which fell almost 6% and DocuSign Inc., down about 4%.The split-market activity on display is another manifestation of the rotation underway as investors switch into shares of companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. That’s been painful for high-growth, high-valuation tech shares that become less appealing amid bond-market turbulence that’s sent yields on 10-year Treasuries to 1.61%.Earlier: SPAC Froth Turns on Itself With Stocks Plunging 20% in Two WeeksThe rotation is even harsher in once-hot areas like the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, another 2020 craze whose allure has fizzled in recent days. A gauge tracking such firms -- IPOX SPAC Index -- declined about 2% Monday, its fourth down day out of the last five sessions. A popular SPAC by Chamath Palihapitiya -- the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, or IPOE -- fell as much as 11% at one point Monday.“It feels like an attitude adjustment for tech and growth stocks,” said Bailey. “Investors have decided that these Covid winners just got too expensive and now it’s time for a valuation haircut.”(Adds additional stocks starting in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe’s Vaccine Missteps Alarm Stock Investors Around the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s vaccine blunders are alarming some of the world’s top investors, who see economic growth imperiled by a slow pace of business reopenings.While the region’s stocks are riding the global rally and faring well against the selloff in U.S. big tech, prolonged lockdowns threaten the economic recovery. Investors are taking notice. European equity funds have recorded three weeks of outflows, with Bank of America Corp. and BlackRock Investment Institute warning that the continued virus outbreak could hurt trading strategies in the single-currency bloc.“The Europeans desperately need to accelerate the pace of their vaccine rollout if they want to get a handle on the virus,” said Seema Shah, the London-based chief strategist at Principal Global Investors Ltd., which manages $544 billion. “Bureaucracy and confused messaging from governments has weighed on the process.”Principal prefers U.S. equities over Europe, citing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill as economic fuel. Europe’s recovery fund “pales in comparison,” she said.Plagued by political infighting, supply disruptions and public resistance, continental Europe is far behind in distributing the vaccine. The EU has administered 8 doses per 100 people, compared with 33 for the U.K. and 25 for the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. A delay of one to two months in reopening could cost the EU economy between 50 billion and 100 billion euros in lost output, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. “At the risk of sounding like doomsdayers, we unfortunately have to repeat that the sluggish pace of vaccination continues to jeopardize the recovery in the eurozone,” wrote Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING Belgium SA in Brussels.There is some progress. In Germany, the infection rate in people over the age of 80 has plummeted by about 80% since late December as doctors prioritize giving shots to the elderly. Thanks to new supply pacts and increased production, the EU may be able to vaccinate 75% of its adult population by the end of August, about two months earlier than previously forecast, according to London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd.In the eyes of investors, that could still be too late. “These are the critical summer months,” wrote Bank of America strategists including Athanasios Vamvakidis. “Losing a second tourist season is a risk for the EU.”The bank expects the euro to weaken to $1.15 by year-end from a current level of $1.19, citing “American exceptionalism” as the driving force. The U.S. is vaccinating people faster and its total fiscal support is up to six times greater than the EU’s recovery fund. Plus, American shoppers have saved more money to spend after the pandemic, Bank of America strategists said. The rally has left European stocks looking expensive relative to the U.K., and by some measures stocks are already pricing in a full recovery. The Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading at 18 times estimated earnings, compared with 14 times for the FTSE 100.The Stoxx 600 Travel and Leisure Index is near pre-pandemic levels, despite depressed earnings and warnings that business travel won’t return anytime soon. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it could take until the middle of the decade for business to fully recover.“Valuations are very high,” said Miguel Angel Garcia, chief investment officer at Diaphanum Valores in Madrid. “We have reduced our exposure to European equities recently and are currently underweight.” Of course, there’s a bull case for some sectors, even in a slow growth environment. Banks are the third-biggest industry weighting in the Stoxx 600 and stand to profit from rising bonds yields and booming markets for IPOs. “At a security level, we are finding plenty of opportunities,” said Suzanne Hutchins, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. On an index basis, “European equities are more challenged.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher-Risk Currencies Could Benefit from COVID Relief Bill

    The potential market moving event this week occurred over the weekend when the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • GameStop stock surges after tapping Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to chair new strategy committee

    Shares of GameStop Corp. ran up 10.7% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to push the videogame retailer's market capitalization back above $10 billion, after the company said it established a new strategy committee to identify ways to accelerate its transformation. The committee will be chaired by activist investor Ryan Cohen, manager of RC Ventures LLC and co-founder of Chewy Inc. , and will also include Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf. Since the committee was formed, the company has appointed a chief technology officer and hired two executives to lead its e-commerce and customer care functions. GameStop stock has run up 239.3% over the past two weeks, which followed a three-week plunge of 87.5%. That selloff followed a historic surge to a record close of $347.51 on Jan. 27, as the poster child of trading frenzy engineered by Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop's stock has hiked up 713.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.

  • There's No Way I'm Ready to Sell General Electric

    General Electric has been hot of late, to say the least... in a volatile environment at that. Bear in mind that GE is in the news this morning, and that the firm's investor day is this Wednesday, March 10th. The catalyst for the recent upward momentum for the shares of General Electric seems to be January 22nd, when Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie reaffirmed his "buy" rating on GE and increased price target from $14 to $15.

  • My daughter was a TV star and saved $1 million. If she buys a home and moves in with her boyfriend, will he have a claim?

    ‘If he contributed to any part of the mortgage payments, could he claim he contributed to the (increased) value of the property, asking for money if/when it is sold?’

  • GameStop shares surge over 40% after Cohen tapped to lead e-commerce pivot

    Cohen, who is a major GameStop shareholder, has been pushing GameStop to move away from its traditional brick-and-mortar model since joining the board shortly before a social media frenzy drove a meteoric rise in the company's stock. Since then, GameStop has become one of the hottest and most visible of "meme stocks" that are closely followed on social media sites such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum. Last week, Cohen posted a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone, with analysts speculating on whether that was a trigger for GameStop's most recent rally.

  • Oil prices retreat after Brent briefly rises past $70 following attack on Saudis

    Oil futures pull back Monday after prices for the global benchmark Brent crude climbed past $70 a barrel in the wake of an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.

  • Biden’s ‘rescue’ package would eliminate taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. If the bill passed by Senators on Saturday becomes law, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.

  • Why David Tepper says ‘it’s very difficult to be bearish’ on the stock market

    Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, has one of the strongest track records among active investors, and his remarks often move markets. A jump in Treasury yields tied to expectations that an aggressive round of fiscal stimulus combined with a broader reopening of the economy will boost inflation has helped fuel a powerful rotation away from highflying growth-oriented stocks, including tech-related names, into more cyclically sensitive stocks and sectors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note continued to rise Monday, up 3.2 basis points at 1.602%.

  • Billionaire Jim Simons Snaps Up These 2 Biotech Stocks

    Quant trading guru Jim Simons is calling it a day, sort of. The mathematician and cryptologist is famous in the investing community for bringing his analytical eye to the world of the stock exchange, creating both the quant trading revolution and a personal fortune now estimated at more than $22 billion. His has been a career of multifaceted success, and his innovations on Wall Street have influenced the strategies of two successive generations of traders. Simons has stepped down as Chairman of Renaissance Technologies ahead of his 83th birthday next month. However, Simons remains involved as a board member. On his way out, Simons staked new positions in two biotech stocks. Following Simons’ stock moves is a viable strategy for investors of all strips. To get an idea of just how good a strategy, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database and pulled the details on these two names; It appears the rest of the Street projects plenty of upside. Let’s find out what makes them compelling buys. Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) We’ll start with Zogenix, a small-cap biotech firm working on new therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has two lead products: Fintepla, which has been approved by the FDA for use in treating epilepsy caused by Dravet Syndrome, and MT1621, which is in mid-stage trial as a treatment for Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), a rare and frequently fatal metabolic disease in children. The company has seen total net US product sales of $9.6 million since the drug’s July 2020 launch; of that total, $8.1 million was realized in 4Q20. As of December 31, 2020, there were 550 Dravet syndrome patients enrolled in Fintepla programs. Also in December, the European Commission approved Fintepla for use, and the drug launched in Germany. Fintepla is currently undergoing testing as a treatment for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other rare epileptic diseases, to expand the patient base. Zogenix’ second drug candidate, MT1621, was acquired in 2019 from Modis Therapeutics. MT1621 is a potential treatment for TK2d, a rare and deadly disease of early childhood. The drug acts through Deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy, a novel approach that has demonstrated efficacy in early phase studies. At this point, Zogenix needs to complete a Phase 1 human renal PK study, a nonclinical tox study in dogs, and genotoxicology/reproductive tox studies, and management indicated that it plans to make a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in 1H22. The company’s solid position is bound to attract investor attention – and Jim Simons bought in to the tune of more than 245,000 shares in Q4. His stake in the company is now worth over $5 million. Covering Zogenix for Needham, analyst Serge Belanger noted that the Fintepla launch in the US was ‘off to a promising start.’ “It appears that late-2020 trends of enrollment in the REMS program and Fintepla onboarding have continued into early-2021. All patients receiving Fintepla as part of U.S.-based OLE trials are expected to be on commercial product by 1Q21-end,” Belanger wrote. To this end, Belanger rates ZGNX a Buy, and his $48 price target implies a robust 131% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Belanger’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street appears to agree with the Needham view that Zogenix is a stock worth buying. The recent analyst reviews break down 6 to 2 in favor of Buy versus Hold, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $20.74, and the $47 average target suggests a 128% upside on the one-year horizon. (See ZGNX stock analysis on TipRanks) Wave Life Sciences (WVE) The next stock we’re looking at is Wave Life Sciences, which focuses on precision medicine, designing oligonucleotides to safely deliver more effective, precisely targeted, therapeutic agents. The company has a pipeline of 10 drug candidates, in various stages of development in the treatment of serious diseases with, in the company’s words, ‘few or no treatment options.’ Wave Life Sciences uses an integrated approach to develop new nucleic acid therapeutics. The approach uses rational design to counter flaws in genetic replication, giving more consistent therapeutic effects from medications that are specifically targeted to particular diseases. The company's development program targeting Huntington’s disease is the most advanced. This is a severe inherited neurodegenerative disorder, with symptoms usually setting in between ages 30 and 50, and worsening over time. The company’s two most advanced drug candidates, WVE-120101 and WVE-120102, are in Phase 1b/2a trials, with reports on results expected by the end of this month. In addition, open-label extension (OLE) trials are ongoing for patients outside the US. In addition to these two drug candidates, Wave has several programs ongoing for the treatment of other rare diseases. The pipeline includes potential therapies for ALS, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and various retinal diseases. These pipeline projects are all at preclinical stages. During the fourth quarter, Jim Simons’ Renaissance bought 235,620 shares of WVE, a substantial buy that shows confidence in the company’s pipeline. At current valuation, the stake – a new position for Simons – is worth $2.224 million. 5-star analyst Andrew Fein, of H.C. Wainwright, noted that Wave’s stock performance this year will depend largely on the results of the PRECISION HD-1 and HD-2 studies, and he believes there's reason for optimism. “[Our] positive view of the PRECISION studies stems from: (1) the selective targeting of either SNP1 or SNP2 knocks down expression of mutant Huntington protein (mHTT) while leaving wild-type HTT largely intact, which may improve the safety profile compared to competitor therapies that also target wild-type proteins…; (2) novel ASO modification chemistry makes a compelling case as seen by data, showing significantly higher transcript knockdown relative to traditional approaches; (3) Wave’s intrathecal dosing strategy should overcome systemic inflammatory responses seen in other programs; and (4) higher dosing cohorts should alleviate investor concerns of efficacy relative to competitor programs,” Fein opined. On the strength of these studies, Fein maintains his Buy rating and his $20 price target. At current levels, that target suggests an upside of 112% for the year ahead. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) All in all, there are 5 reviews on record for WVE shares, with 3 saying Buy and 2 to Hold, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The average price target here is $17.80, implying a one-year upside of 84% from the share price of $9.76. (See WVE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China’s Yuan Becomes Latest Victim of Treasury-Led Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Class A Shares Have Become More Actively Traded. Why That’s Important.

    It could be a sign that an investor is accumulating the high-vote stock, whose dominant holder is CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • These teens are having fun in today’s stock market, and, for the most part, making money — here are the secrets to their early success

    They have been trading longer than many adults, and are learning valuable lessons about investing early. MarketWatch speaks to four teenagers who are taking on the markets.