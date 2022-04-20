Proactive news headlines including Altech Chemicals, Dundas Minerals, Arovella Therapeutics and Sipa Resources

Sydney, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) is trading higher after releasing a pre-feasibility study (PFS) described as "outstanding" for a 10,000 tonnes per annum silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in Saxony, Germany.

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has identified two areas of anomalous nickel-copper-cobalt values from its first-ever surface soil sampling at the North-East Prospect Area within Western Australia's prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen.

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has inked a services agreement with the cell therapy manufacturing arm of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, paving the way to produce its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy for clinical trials.

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has identified several new drill targets in the northern part of its Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, following a detailed review of historic data and the results of the company's 2021 drilling campaign.

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has appointed experienced mining leader Steven Rooney as chief operations officer, effective from 2 May 2022.

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) is out to raise $7.1 million via a two-tranche placement and rights issue.

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is encouraged by high-grade gold results from resource definition drilling at Golden Plateau deposit within the 100%-owned Cracow tenement package in southeast Queensland.

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has recorded the strongest mineralisation to date at Dikaki prospect with 60.2 metres at 2.4% zinc+lead from just 1.9 metres in a diamond drilling campaign within the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon.

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is a successful applicant for a Commonwealth Government grant to undertake a feasibility study for a greenhouse gas (GHG) storage project in the onshore Carnarvon Basin of Western Australia.

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has started a 7,000-metre aircore and reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign over a series of newly defined battery metals targets at the Wardawarra Project, 100 kilometres northeast of Mt Magnet in the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia.

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has inked its third letter of intent (LOI) with a steelmaking company to offtake iron titanium co-product from its namesake vanadium project in WA.

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has been granted tenements covering western extensions of a 54-kilometre rare earth element (REE) target corridor discovered in the Mick Wells and Kingfisher projects in the Gascoyne Mineral Field of Western Australia.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has caught the eye of prolific South African energy investor Phefo Power and launched a A$3.1 million rights issue.

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has discovered nine new gold grain anomalies from till sampling of the Malachite structural target near the Cape Ray Gold Project in Canada, offering preliminary indications that the greenfield area is prospective for high-grade gold.

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) has snapped up the last 10% of battery recycling company Envirostream, the only accredited B-cycle entity to operate battery collection, sorting and processing services in Australia.

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has entered a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with alkaline battery producer Urban Electric Power (UEP) aimed at improving the performance of alkaline batteries using non-spherical purified graphite for conductivity enhancement and ultra-high-purity graphite-based coatings.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kickstarted reverse circulation drilling at high-priority sulphide targets across its Norseman Project in WA.

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has encountered extensive zones of base metal anomalism, including broad intervals of copper, lead, zinc and gold, in its first diamond drill holes at the Reedy Creek Project in Central West NSW.