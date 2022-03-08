U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Altech Chemicals, Hartshead Resources, Future Metals and NickelSearch

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) continues to work with London-based structuring agent Bedford Row Capital and Perth-based Bluemount Capital (WA) Ltd to finalise its green bond offering. Click here

  • Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported a material increase in its Phase III exploration prospect inventory within the UK Southern Gas Basin following an exploration study across Licence P2607. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has returned further shallow, wide platinum group metals (PGM) results from resource definition drilling at the Panton PGM Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS), has completed a maiden aircore drill program and started reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling as part of an extensive campaign at the flagship Carlingup Nickel Project at Ravensthorpe in Western Australia. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) aims to raise up to C$1 million in a Canadian non-brokered private placement to support exploration of the Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

  • Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is ready to return to the soil at its wholly-owned Skeleton Rocks project in the West Aussie Goldfields after completing a 138-hole aircore campaign. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has completed a flow test at its Rafael 1 well in Western Australia’s Canning Basin. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has gas flow testing underway at the Korhaan-4 well, the first of three flow tests from the recently completed three-well program at the project in South Africa, where energy is in strong and increasing demand. Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has utilised results from electromagnetic (EM) surveys to highlight the potential for a material expansion in graphite resources at the Chilalo Project in southern Tanzania. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL)’s aircore drill program has returned multiple anomalous palladium assays from the Mission Sill prospect at its 100%-owned Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has wrapped up diamond drilling at the 42-square-kilometre Reedy Creek Project, with positive visuals returned from the tenement, 20 kilometres west of Cudal township in the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central NSW. Click here

  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has boosted its balance sheet to the tune of A$39 million on utilising its At-the-Market (ATM) Subscription Agreement with Acuity Capital. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's alliance with Japanese entertainment corporation SHIBUYA109 will bring the famous entertainment district to the metaverse. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


