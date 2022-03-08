Proactive news headlines including Altech Chemicals, Hartshead Resources, Future Metals and NickelSearch

Sydney, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) continues to work with London-based structuring agent Bedford Row Capital and Perth-based Bluemount Capital (WA) Ltd to finalise its green bond offering. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported a material increase in its Phase III exploration prospect inventory within the UK Southern Gas Basin following an exploration study across Licence P2607. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has returned further shallow, wide platinum group metals (PGM) results from resource definition drilling at the Panton PGM Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS), has completed a maiden aircore drill program and started reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling as part of an extensive campaign at the flagship Carlingup Nickel Project at Ravensthorpe in Western Australia. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) aims to raise up to C$1 million in a Canadian non-brokered private placement to support exploration of the Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is ready to return to the soil at its wholly-owned Skeleton Rocks project in the West Aussie Goldfields after completing a 138-hole aircore campaign. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has completed a flow test at its Rafael 1 well in Western Australia’s Canning Basin. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has gas flow testing underway at the Korhaan-4 well, the first of three flow tests from the recently completed three-well program at the project in South Africa, where energy is in strong and increasing demand. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has utilised results from electromagnetic (EM) surveys to highlight the potential for a material expansion in graphite resources at the Chilalo Project in southern Tanzania. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL)’s aircore drill program has returned multiple anomalous palladium assays from the Mission Sill prospect at its 100%-owned Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has wrapped up diamond drilling at the 42-square-kilometre Reedy Creek Project, with positive visuals returned from the tenement, 20 kilometres west of Cudal township in the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central NSW. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has boosted its balance sheet to the tune of A$39 million on utilising its At-the-Market (ATM) Subscription Agreement with Acuity Capital. Click here