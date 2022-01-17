U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5960
    +0.3960 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,163.93
    -927.02 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.34
    -14.39 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Altiplano, CULT Food Science, Empress Royalty, Else Nutrition and Doré Copper Mining

Proactive
·2 min read

New York , Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Altiplano reports improved grade and record income for November click here

  • Evergold says 3D modeling has revealed a high-grade domain on its Golden Lion property in British Columbia click here

  • Doré Copper Mining appoints Sylvain Lépine to newly created role of VP Exploration click here

  • CULT Food Science starts trading on CSE; issues updates on its portfolio company MeliBio Inc click here

  • MAS Gold signs definitive agreement to acquire Comstock Metals' Preview SW gold project click here

  • Aurion Resources expands gold mineralization at the Aamurusko prospect on its Risti project in Finland click here

  • Empress Royalty increases gold royalty on Manica project in Mozambique click here

  • Bam Bam Resources eyeing spring drilling at Majuba Hill after securing rig from Falcon Drilling click here

  • Vanstar Mining says partner IAMGOLD set to resume drilling at Nelligan this week click here

  • Else Nutrition says Sprouts Farmers Market adds more Else Kids Nutrition products to its US retail stores click here

  • XPhyto Therapeutics announces appointment of Drahoslav Zdarek as the company's head of sales, Europe click here

  • GR Silver Mining hails drill results from first underground program at San Marcial, which extend mineralization below resource click here

  • Ketamine One becomes exclusive provider of ketamine treatment to Victoria Wellness click here

  • PowerTap Hydrogen Capital appoints Channce Fuller as president and chief executive officer of its 49% owned subsidiary AES-100 click here

  • Endeavour Mining adds three million ounces of gold to resource inventory in 2021 click here

  • Goldshore Resources says assay results from Moss Lake Deposit project in Ontario suggest new parallel zone click here

  • Revive Therapeutics updates on several psilocybin initiatives to be completed in 2022 click here

