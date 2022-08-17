Proactive news headlines including American Rare Earths, Polymetals Resources, MGC Pharmaceuticals and C29 Metals Ltd

Sydney, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has received firm commitments to raise A$14 million via the placement of shares at A$0.29 each. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has progressed to early-stage mine acquisition discussions with an Australian-based company for the 100% purchase of the project. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has received a new ~US$1 million purchase order for its clinically proven anti-inflammatory product, ArtemiC Rescue, from US-based AMC Holdings, Inc. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has been granted two of three remaining exploration licence applications in the highly prospective Olympic Dam iron oxide copper-gold (uranium) (IOCG) province of the Stuart Shelf in central South Australia. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has completed heritage surveys at the Melrose Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, clearing the way for the company’s maiden drill program at the project. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has raised $1.35 million from its recently-completed share purchase plan (SPP), which attracted strong support from shareholders, particularly those in South Africa. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has continued to deliver high-grade lithium intersections from its phase one drilling campaign at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has received firm commitments to raise $5 million. The heavily oversubscribed placement was for 40 million new fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.125 per share. A share purchase plan to raise $500,000 will follow. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Ltd’s Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) has shipped about 51,000 barrels of oil to a refinery in Thailand, where the oil will be sold. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has underscored the potential of the Bristol Springs Solar Project (BSS Project) in Western Australia to produce commercial quantities of green hydrogen with a Renewable Expansion Technical Assessment completed by Xodus Group. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has accepted $2.9 million from its heavily oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP), receiving applications totalling about $3.9 million, exceeding the company’s initial SPP target raise of $1 million. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has brought on board highly experienced resources executive Rob Sennitt as managing director. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) continues to make strong progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia, with 78% of construction completed at the end of last month. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains confident that it will deliver the 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire on schedule and to budget, with first gold pour on track for the end of the year. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has welcomed experienced pharmaceutical executive Robert B. Clark to the board of directors as they look to use his senior-level strategic regulatory affairs expertise and more than 38 years of US and global regulatory experience. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has demonstrated the efficacy of deep ground penetrating radar (DGPR) survey technology on its wholly owned Tambourah Lithium Project in Western Australia, using data from the survey to triple the number of lithium targets on the tenure. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has enlisted exploration technology company HiSeis to carry out a 3D seismic survey ranging some 24.5 square kilometres over the Octagonal Intrusive Complex at the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has ‘exceeded expectations’ with high-grade results from the Hermitage prospect of the Tennant Creek Project in the Northern Territory, demonstrating the copper-gold and cobalt-bismuth potential of the target area. Click here