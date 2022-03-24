U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Proactive news headlines including American Rare Earths, Incannex Healthcare, Horizon Minerals and Lithium Power International

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has demonstrated further rare earth potential at its flagship La Paz Rare Earths Project in Arizona, USA, after conducting a wide-area geologic mapping and surface geological sampling program. Click here

  • Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has executed a binding commercial term sheet to wholly acquire biotech company APIRx Pharmaceutical USA, LLC, subject to shareholder approval. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed an independent data review and concept study to evaluate the optimal pathway for its Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project 15 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA and adjacent to the company's Boorara Gold Project, amidst increasing demand for silver and zinc. Click here

  • Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has been initiated by Edison Investment Research with a valuation of A$1.02/share based on key operating and cost assumptions from the 2022 DFS of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has completed a private placement of fully paid ordinary shares to institutional and sophisticated investors for proceeds of $5 million. Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has identified multiple high-priority targets from preliminary analysis of the high-resolution helicopter-borne time domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (Xcite™) survey at the Carlingup Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) continues to progress its goal of supplying the European Union’s battery market with high-grade manganese products and has now received support from local councils for the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project near the village of Trnavka in the Czech Republic. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has raised $2.95 million in an oversubscribed placement with firm commitments have been received from professional and sophisticated investors. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s joint venture partner, fellow ASX-lister Galan Lithium Ltd, has doubled down on a series of lithium targets at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has called on independent chairman Patrick O’Connor to oversee the business following the termination of Catherine Norman from her role as managing director and her resignation as a director of the company. Click here

  • Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) is trading higher after completing an auger program of 346 samples testing for potential pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation at the Bald Hill East Lithium Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN)’s preliminary results have identified lithium potential at its 100%-owned Mt Palmer Project, with comparable geological setting to Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES)’s Mt Holland Lithium Project. Click here

  • Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has revealed total rare earth oxide (TREO) grades up to 4.66% in new carbonatite samples from the Grønnedal-Ika prospect at Eclipse’s multi-commodity Greenland Project, confirming the high-grade nature of the system hosted there. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has confirmed that the phase 1 clinical trial of its oncolytic virotherapy candidate CHECKvacc will proceed to the second dose cohort at City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment centre near Los Angeles. Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has identified another potential new mining area following surface drilling at the Stacpoole and Age of Progress reefs within the Dickenson South target area of Morning Star underground gold mine at the Woods Point Project in Victoria, Australia. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has appointed highly experienced mining professional Rodrigo Pasqua to provide technical and corporate advice on the next level of studies at the company’s cornerstone Estelle Gold Project in Alaska. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has revealed broad zones of new high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at Circle Valley Project in the Albany-Fraser Orogen of Western Australia. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has completed a multi-stage stimulation operation at its Rangers oil and gas well in Oklahoma. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has successfully completed the retail component of a 4-for-13 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, which completes its A$20 million equity fundraising. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has returned high-grade rare earths from the discovery hole at the 100%-owned Mick Well Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has received the highest palladium and platinum results to date from its 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Quidd, has partnered with MGA Entertainment to bring MGA’s L.O.L. Surprise!™ characters to digital collectibles. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


