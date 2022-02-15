U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,400.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,265.75
    +12.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.20
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.56
    -0.90 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.80
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3420
    -0.2080 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,674.36
    +1,460.72 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.43
    +44.22 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Amplia Therapeutics, Creso Pharma, Anteris Technologies and Miramar Resources

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) will showcase data from a clinical study into its leading anti-cancer drug candidate at a major cancer conference this year. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is moving along with its acquisition of Sierra Sage Herbs (SSH), which will deliver the company its maiden entry into the US. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has declined a proposal to merge with NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC). Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has bolstered the gold footprint at its wholly-owned Glandore Project in WA thanks to the latest round of aircore drilling. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) continues to deliver strong intersections of high-grade mineralisation from its new drilling program at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in north-western Tasmania, including 119.2 metres at 0.8% tin and 0.2% tungsten from 75.8 metres. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has turned the soil on an exciting seismic target at its Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project in Western Australia’s north-eastern goldfields. Click here

  • Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is preparing samples from its Beharra Silica Sands Project in Western Australia for bulk metallurgic test-work, targeting multiple zones within the white sand horizon of the project. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has tabled the first lot of reverse circulation and aircore drilling results from the Yarmany project area — assays the company believes highlight the property’s multi-commodity potential. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)’s partial holding, Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Limited, has received assay results from a soil sampling program conducted late last year at Copper Creek in the Georgetown district of northeast Queensland. Click here

  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has signed all remaining purchase contracts for the key components of the process plant at its flagship Muga Potash Mine in Spain. Click here

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has awarded the contract for final plant engineering of the battery materials coating pilot plant to be constructed in Saxony, Germany to German engineering firm Küttner GmbH & Co. KG. Click here

  • Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) continues to explore copper-gold porphyry opportunities at its flagship Granite Flat property in northeast Victoria. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has begun a second round of aircore drilling for the Ora Banda South Gold Project, targeting extensions of gold mineralisation discovered during the initial drilling program. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has completed the sale of its joint venture interest in the Finnish Lithium Project. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has unearthed visible gold during an aircore drilling campaign at its Karonie East prospect in Western Australia. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has completed its first-year commitment under the farm-in agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd, spending more than the C$750,000 required. Click here

  • AuTeco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has successfully increased the inferred mineral resource for the Pickle Grow Gold Project in Canada by 500,000 ounces to 2.23 million ounces at 7.8 g/t, an over 30% increase just six months after the last resource update. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK)'s ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia is yielding strong shallow gold results in new areas. Click here

  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has increased the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Kayelekera Uranium Mine to 46.3 million pounds at 500 parts per million(ppm) triuranium octoxide (U3O8). Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is finalising plans for an airborne geophysical mapping at its 100%-owned Crown Project in the emerging Julimar district of Western Australia, considered highly prospective for nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has discovered four shallow zones of cobalt mineralisation, hosted within the East Zone of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project – a combination of two project tenures adjacent to the town of Broken Hill – with legacy coding and analysis of 6,182 historic drill cores from the area. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is ramping up activity at its namesake project, with camp construction underway and mine development progressing to plan. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary, The Sandbox, has partnered with Honk Kong’s renowned Ocean Park to create groundbreaking digital entertainment in the virtual world of NFTs and gaming. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Sensonics: Despite FDA Approval, Expectations Are Too High, Says Raymond James

    At long last, following a year of Covid delays, Sensonics (SENS) received the FDA’s nod of approval for its long-lasting continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The Diabetes device maker’s Eversense E3 (180-Day sensor) has now been given the go ahead and should be available to patients in the U.S. via Ascensia Diabetes Care, the company’s worldwide commercial partner, starting in 2Q22. Despite the approval’s delay – mainly on account of backlogs at the FDA and in-line 2021 results - the lone

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Block Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock jumped by as much as 6% today and is still up by 3.8% this afternoon. Block has been expanding its focus to the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces recently; hence, its name change from Square to Block back in December. Intel's new chip is lightning fast.

  • 2 Tech Stocks Seeing Big Rises After Hours Monday

    Stock markets finished mostly lower on Monday, as a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared increasingly likely. After the closing bell, however, a couple of stocks posted strong gains when the companies released their latest financial results. Below, we'll look more closely at how Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) wowed investors with their respective reports and what the prospects for both stocks look like.

  • Goldman Sachs sees three paths for the S&P 500 —and one would leave stocks nearly 20% lower

    On a tense day for markets with geopolitics shaking up the action, we've got a fresh view from Goldman Sachs on where stocks could end up this year.