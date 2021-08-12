U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Andromeda Metals, Argonaut Resources, White Rock Minerals and Danakali

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has executed a binding heads of agreement (HOA) with private entity Peninsula Exploration Pty Ltd to form the Eyre Kaolin Project Joint Venture (EKJV) comprising four tenements near the Great White Kaolin Project on the western Eyre Peninsula of South Australia. Click here

  • Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has started a 2,800 metres drilling program at the Nyungu copper-cobalt deposit in the Lumwana West Project in Zambia. Click here

  • Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is continuing a busy work program across its portfolio of Western Australian gold and base metal projects this quarter including an initial drilling campaign at the Warralong Gold Project. Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has identified copper-rich massive sulphides at the Kiwi prospect, a target that falls on the newly identified Keevy volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) trend within the Red Mountain Project in Alaska. Click here

  • Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) has requested to cancel the admission of its ordinary shares from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in a move described as being in the interests of shareholders. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has appointed Sandy Chong as an independent non-executive director with special responsibility to assist the company with environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) welcomes the latest drilling results from the Canbelego Joint Venture Project with Helix Resources Ltd in the highly prospective Cobar Copper Basin in central New South Wales that confirm copper mineralisation within the northern and central shoots. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has started a follow-up 10,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill (DD) program at the Gogbala Prospect within the company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is readying to kick off a new three-well drilling program at its flagship Amersfoort Gas Project in South Africa. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has completed infill and step-out drilling at the Cloud Nine Deposit, a key area of interest within the company’s 100%-owned Noombenberry Halloysite-Kaolin Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) continues to define consistent, near-surface, gold mineralisation at its Big Sky prospect. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has received further high-grade results from drilling on its Minyari Dome Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province that continue to extend the potential size of the gold-copper resource and enhance the project development opportunity. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has received assays from the third round of reverse circulation drilling at Blue Poles discovery within Western Australia’s Whiteheads Gold Project, extending mineralisation along strike and at depth. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has its sights set on becoming a major global producer of vanadium, a critical metal used mainly in steel that could also be the next key ingredient in battery storage. Click here

