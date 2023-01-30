Proactive news headlines including Anson Resources, PNX Metals, Auric Mining and Emyria Ltd

Sydney, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has snapped up the Green River Lithium Project in Utah, USA, a play that represents a significant, strategic addition to its US lithium-brine asset portfolio.

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) is raising up to $4.4 million in a non-renounceable rights issue to advance its integrated zinc-gold-silver development strategy in the Northern Territory.

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has received positive final results from recently completed drilling at the Chalice West Project near Higginsville-Widgiemooltha, Western Australia.

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has dosed its first patients in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of lead drug candidate EMD-RX5.

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB)'s wholly-owned subsidiary Nucleus Therapeutics Pty Ltd has received a $3.35 million R&D Tax Incentive Refund for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) identified more than a dozen priority targets at the Tritton Operations in western New South Wales last year, leveraging airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys to investigate the tenure down to 300 metres of depth.

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has begun ground magnetic and Induced Polarisation surveys at the El Pilar copper-gold porphyry deposit in central Cuba.

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has added a new substantial shareholder to the register after fellow ASX-lister Beacon Minerals Ltd (ASX:BCN) picked up a 19.8% stake.

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) had an exciting year of exploration at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Canada, delineating two new high-grade gold veins to bring total veins under development to six on the project tenure.

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) will farewell chief operating officer Chris Woodall at the end of this financial year.

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has strengthened the financial skillset of its board with the elevation of Rachel Rees to the role of executive director of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has encountered visible sulphides spanning nearly one-kilometre thanks to step-out drilling at the Myall Project's Corvette prospect in central New South Wales.

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project in Canada, through its majority-owned investment in Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has generated several strong gold targets along a 1.4-kilometre strike on the north-western margin of the greenstone belt at the 946,000-ounce Sandstone Operations in WA.

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has uncovered mineralised gossans within a new embayment at the province-scale Kroussou base metal system in Gabon.

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) continues to demonstrate the golden potential of the Bankan Project in Guinea with more successful infill drilling, unearthing large intersections of high-grade gold at the North-East Bankan (NEB) deposit.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is looking to snap up the assets of Abby and Finn LLC, having inked a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the natural baby products company and capitalise on its subscription model and database.

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) along with its Ukraine subsidiary Zavalievsky Graphite (ZG) are hoping to resume operations at the ZG mine and processing plant later in the year.

Accelerate Resources Ltd (ASX:AX8) will issue A$220,105 in tax credits to eligible shareholders after it was approved for the Federal Government's Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI).

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ, LSE:CCZ) has tapped David Drakeley and Jack Sedgwick as non-executive directors, effective immediately, following the resignation of Geoff Reed to pursue a new opportunity.

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has retained its buy recommendation from Foster Stockbroking as it prepares to move towards the construction and development of the Muga Project in Spain.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is trading higher after delivering a record-breaking peak of 13 cubic metres per tonne from gas desorption testing at Majuba core well 271-23C near the Majuba Power Station in South Africa.

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) continues to enhance the gold prospectivity of the Bowdens Silver Project in Central West New South Wales with the footprint of the Southern Gold Zone expanded to 300 metres in strike, 200 metres width and between 15 to 85 metres in thickness.

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has appointed PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd as exclusive adviser to undertake a strategic review of its Blackwood Gold Project and transactional opportunities that may arise to maximise the return on the project.