Proactive news headlines including Antilles Gold, Pharmaxis, Tempus Resources and Horizon Minerals

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has received high-grade gold and silver results from the latest 35 cored drill holes at the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit in Cuba. Click here

  • Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) has entered into an agreement with drug delivery solutions provider Aptar Pharma that could net it A$2.5 million plus royalties on any income it generates from developing or selling Orbital technology to pharmaceutical companies. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has entered a trading halt by the ASX as it prepares to announce a capital raising. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has confirmed it will progress to a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Richmond-Julia Creek joint venture vanadium project in Queensland in 2022. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) technical director Marion Bush has demonstrated her faith in the company’s gold exploration strategy with the purchase of shares in on-market transactions. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) is set to make a strategic investment in Maximus Resources Limited, following the announcement of the latter’s $12 million capital raise. Click here

  • SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) has secured a contract to supply BoltEx inventory initially for use in flange hot bolting campaigns for facilities at the Al Shaheen Oil Field offshore Qatar. Click here

  • Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF, FRA:E8M) has tabled its interim financial results for the 2021 financial year, recording a 53% improvement in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on the previous corresponding period (PCP). Click here

  • Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) is encouraged by preliminary results from recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Cockburn prospect, part of its 100%-owned Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt-Gold Project, that reveal a quartz-sulphide lode discovery. Click here

  • American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR)’s magnetic separation has increased the total rare earth elements (TREE) grade from the La Paz Project in Arizona by 216% through concentration testing of surface samples with the scandium grade also increasing. Click here

  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) is seeking to raise up to $4 million in a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) available to eligible shareholders. Click here

  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has secured a new cornerstone investor in Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR), as it seeks to advance its gold and nickel exploration and development strategy. Click here

  • Eclipse Metals (ASX:EPM) Ltd board of directors has approved a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of options to shareholders to raise up to $382,791 before costs. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has published its third-quarter financials and management commentary, recapping its operating highlights as it continues to develop its cornerstone Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Click here

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has welcomed the successful completion by JV partner Santos QNT Pty Ltd of drilling at Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) well, a natural gas asset that forms part of the EP 161 exploration permit in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Sub-basin. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) is trading higher after intersecting its highest-ever grade of 1-metre at 174.60 g/t gold within an interval of 10 metres at 18.98 g/t in near-surface oxide at Tchaga prospect of the Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

