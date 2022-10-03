U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Apollo Minerals, Xantippe Resources, West Wits Mining and Core Lithium

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) is advancing the discovery and development of large-scale, near-surface resources at the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon. Click here

  • Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF) has started a geophysical exploration program at Carachi Lithium Brine Project in the lithium-rich province of Catamarca, Argentina, aimed at identifying the extent of the lithium brine reservoir. Click here

  • West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has strengthened its board skillset with the appointment of experienced mining analyst Warwick Grigor as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has raised $100 million through a strongly supported placement to accelerate growth initiatives at the flagship Finniss Lithium Project, near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

  • Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has bolstered its exploration expertise through the appointment of veteran geologist Glenn Grayson as chief operating officer. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is set to become Australia’s first ASX-listed net-zero gold miner following the signing of an early works agreement for an industry-leading off-grid hybrid power station. Click here

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has kicked off its mining licence and environmental permitting process, setting the stage for production at the San José Lithium Project in Extremadura, Spain. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has completed the first sale of spodumene direct shipping ore (DSO) from its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

  • Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) has been accepted as a participant member of the United Nations Global Compact – the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Click here

  • MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) has kicked off a detailed surface mapping program ahead of drilling at its Bruce Rare Earths Prospect in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has appointed highly experienced hydrogen expert Sam Lee Mohan as managing director to guide the company toward green hydrogen production. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has reached a native title agreement with the Tjiwarl Aboriginal Corporation (Tijwarl AC), cementing an important partnership as the gold stock advances its namesake project in WA’s northeastern Goldfields. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)’s 30.4%-owned Red Fox Resources Pty Ltd has set the drills turning at the Eveleigh Zinc Project in the Georgetown district of northeast Queensland to test potential BHT lead-zinc-silver style mineralisation. Click here

  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has released new data demonstrating the potential of its second focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor AMP886 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has raised £500,000 (A$872,296) from high-net-worth investors in the UK to boost liquidity and market presence on its London Stock Exchange (AIM) listing. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) says an ongoing review of historical data from the company’s 100%-owned Bangemall Projects, in the Gascoyne region of WA, has helped it pick out several new targets, including a diamondiferous lamproite at the Blue Bar prospect. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is making strong progress with development well permitting at the Galactica-Pegasus Helium Project in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has embarked on a cobalt-focused drilling campaign at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project’s East Zone in Far West New South Wales. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has teamed up with Nano One® Materials Corp to validate its manganese metal, demonstrating it can be used as feedstock In Nano One’s metal to cathode active material (M2CAM) initiative. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


