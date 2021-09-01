U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    +17.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,471.00
    +131.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,637.75
    +55.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    +17.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.02
    +0.52 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3100
    +0.3140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,357.32
    +190.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.93
    +30.33 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.97
    +52.27 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Apollo Minerals, Anson Resources, BlackEarth Minerals and Emyria

Proactive Investors
·5 min read

Sydney, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Apollo Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AON) diamond drilling program has delivered further strong zinc-lead intersections at shallow depths that point to a major zinc and lead discovery developing at the Kroussou Project in Gabon. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for stage one of the Paradox Brine Project in Utah, USA. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has appointed CPC Project Design as engineering contractor for the definitive feasibility study at its 100%-owned Maniry Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has highlighted promising results from a previously published study assessing the effects of MDMA (ecstasy) and a unique MDMA-analogue (UWA-101) in a Parkinson’s disease (PD) model. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) believes its latest infill drilling results at the 4.7-million-ounce Korbel deposit within the flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska pave the way for an updated indicated mineral resource estimate later this year, after demonstrating continuity of mineralisation and scale with high-grade “blow-out” zones. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) shares surged as much as 75% higher intra-day to 28 cents after receiving high-grade gold assays up to 1 metre at 153.50 g/t gold from drilling at the Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF), a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, has revealed secondary efficacy endpoint progression-free survival (PFS) data for its HER-Vaxx immunotherapy in HER-2 positive gastric cancer. Click here

  • Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) has thanked Robert Connochie for his contribution to the company after he elected to retire as a non-executive director effective midnight August 31, 2021. Click here

  • Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has unsurfaced up to 132 g/t gold during a resampling program on historical drill core from the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has confirmed a shallow, higher-grade parallel lode of mineralisation from a resource expansion drill program at its Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has identified multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors within the Dooley Downs tenement application, part of the Bangemall Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:). has completed a 9.9% investment in AIM-listed IronRidge Resources Ltd (AIM:IRR, FRA:BSG) (IRR). Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR)’s drilling at Gibraltar Halloysite-Kaolin Project has returned a composite sample grading 53% halloysite, which the company believes to be the highest grade halloysite observed in any project in Australia. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has tabled its 2021 oil and gas reserve estimates for its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Blackspur Oil Corp. Click here

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has made its second commercial shipment of high-quality manganese concentrate from the Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia's Pilbara region, marking another milestone in its project development journey. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) ended FY2021 in a healthy financial position with $22.4 million in cash and equivalents as it moves ahead with its Chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) cell clinical trial. Click here

  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) continues to focus on the expansion of commercialisation activities and revenue generation from its new clinically tested products, with the strategy expected to lead to the launch of a suite of new cannabinoid-based products over FY22. Click here

  • SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) has released its preliminary financial report for the 2021 financial year, a period during which the drug delivery company secured Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approval for its ZolphiMist® insomnia treatment. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Zoom: Post-Earnings Pullback Is an Opportunity, Says Top Analyst

    After a series of pandemic-driven blowout earnings, it was always going to be a tough job for Zoom (ZM) to keep up the momentum in a post-lockdown era. While the company’s June quarter results were once again excellent, beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line, the outlook failed to impress investors, who sent shares down ~17% in the subsequent session. For Q3, Zoom anticipates generating revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.02 billion, roughly in line with the Street’s $1.01 billi

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • British robotics pioneer Blue Prism targeted by private equity as US raid continues

    Two private equity firms are racing to snap up a pioneering London-listed robotics company in the latest US raid on a British stock.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.