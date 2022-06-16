Proactive news headlines including Apple, Think Research, Altamira Gold, Bridgeline Digital, PharmaDrug, The Valens Company and Sassy Resources
New York , June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Apple sued for £750mln in UK for secretly 'throttling' iPhones click here
Think Research says its subsidiary BioPharma Services achieves another successful FDA inspection result click here
Vivakor strikes $37.7M deal to acquire energy companies with assets in key US oil basins click here
GreenBank portfolio company Ubique Minerals reports promising initial results from subsidiary's mineral exploration license in Nambia click here
CleanSpark acquires contract for top bitcoin mining machines; partners with TMGcore to expand immersion-cooled operations click here
Plurilock Security ‘a relative bargain’ says Industrial Alliance Securities as broker initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating click here
Altamira Gold says initial drill results at Apiacas in Brazil show potential for large, disseminated gold system click here
Hillcrest Energy Technologies says its power inverter technology will be a 'true game changer' for EVs click here
Vivakor strikes $37.7M deal to acquire energy companies with assets in key US oil basins click here
Bridgeline Digital says Federal Credit Union has deposited its trust in the company to power its digital presence click here
Southern Energy appoints industry veteran Paul Baay as non-executive director click here
CULT Food Science says its Umami Meats portfolio company wins recognition and makes significant operational progress click here
Electric Royalties updates investors on 'exciting developments' across its royalty portfolio click here
PharmaDrug unveils positive findings of study of cepharanthine (PD-001) candidate to treat esophageal cancer click here
Golden Arrow starts first field program at San Pietro copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile click here
The Valens Company announces launch of Quebec-exclusive Bon Jak cannabis brand click here
Sassy Resources completes purchase of mining claims in Newfoundland; sells them on to Galloper Gold click here
Wellbeing Digital Sciences says KGK Science subsidiary announces positive results from study on GJ 191 supplement for osteoarthritis click here
Jushi Holdings welcomes Pennsylvania court order temporarily halting recall of certain vaporized medical marijuana products click here
Thesis Gold outlines plans and starts exploration program at Ranch project in British Columbia click here
TraceSafe says its smart building solution wins prestigious IoT Award in Real Estate at Singapore technology excellence award click here
Nextech AR says transformation positions it for next level of growth in Web 3.0 click here
Group Eleven says it is one big step closer in its search for 'mirror-image' of Pallas Green zinc deposit click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com