Proactive news headlines including Apple, Think Research, Altamira Gold, Bridgeline Digital, PharmaDrug, The Valens Company and Sassy Resources

Apple sued for £750mln in UK for secretly 'throttling' iPhones click here

Think Research says its subsidiary BioPharma Services achieves another successful FDA inspection result click here

Vivakor strikes $37.7M deal to acquire energy companies with assets in key US oil basins click here

GreenBank portfolio company Ubique Minerals reports promising initial results from subsidiary's mineral exploration license in Nambia click here

CleanSpark acquires contract for top bitcoin mining machines; partners with TMGcore to expand immersion-cooled operations click here

Plurilock Security ‘a relative bargain’ says Industrial Alliance Securities as broker initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating click here

Altamira Gold says initial drill results at Apiacas in Brazil show potential for large, disseminated gold system click here

Hillcrest Energy Technologies says its power inverter technology will be a 'true game changer' for EVs click here

Bridgeline Digital says Federal Credit Union has deposited its trust in the company to power its digital presence click here

Southern Energy appoints industry veteran Paul Baay as non-executive director click here

CULT Food Science says its Umami Meats portfolio company wins recognition and makes significant operational progress click here

Electric Royalties updates investors on 'exciting developments' across its royalty portfolio click here

PharmaDrug unveils positive findings of study of cepharanthine (PD-001) candidate to treat esophageal cancer click here

Golden Arrow starts first field program at San Pietro copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile click here

The Valens Company announces launch of Quebec-exclusive Bon Jak cannabis brand click here

Sassy Resources completes purchase of mining claims in Newfoundland; sells them on to Galloper Gold click here

Wellbeing Digital Sciences says KGK Science subsidiary announces positive results from study on GJ 191 supplement for osteoarthritis click here

Jushi Holdings welcomes Pennsylvania court order temporarily halting recall of certain vaporized medical marijuana products click here

Thesis Gold outlines plans and starts exploration program at Ranch project in British Columbia click here

TraceSafe says its smart building solution wins prestigious IoT Award in Real Estate at Singapore technology excellence award click here

Nextech AR says transformation positions it for next level of growth in Web 3.0 click here