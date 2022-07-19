Proactive news headlines including Apple, Hotel Chocolat, American Resources, Lobe Sciences, Minto Metals and Nickel North Exploration
Apple to slow hiring and investment ahead of potential downturn - report
Endexx launches Blesswell skincare products in select Target stores in the US
Tissue Regenix 'well-positioned to deliver persistently strong sales growth', says analyst
Hotel Chocolat the latest retailer to crash and burn in the US
Sidus Space grows relationship with Teledyne Marine after highest revenue quarter since partnership began
Chesapeake Financial sees 1Q earnings rise to $4.06M thanks to strong asset quality
American Resources posts record preliminary revenue growth in 2Q
Transition Metals looks ahead to summer 2022 exploration at three of its Ontario properties
Nickel North Exploration amends its non-brokered flow-through (FT) private placement to gross proceeds of up to $300,000
Vicinity Motor announces Northwest US distribution agreement with Portland-based dealership Schetky Bus and Van Sales
Psyched Wellness announces that its proprietary Amanita Muscaria Extract (AME-1) is now available for preorder in the USA
Hillcrest Energy Technologies remains on track to deliver commercial prototypes of electric vehicle inverter to customers by 4Q
Power Nickel releases initial NI 43-101 resource for Nisk project in Québec showing over 2.5M indicated tonnes at 1.20% nickel-equivalent
Lobe Sciences files patent for preparation of stable psilocin prodrugs and analogues
Nextech AR launches upgrades to its spatial mapping platform, ARway
Minto Metals reports 16% increase in copper sales in latest quarter; hires new directors of corporate development and investor relations
Marvel Discovery applies for permits for maiden diamond drilling at KLR-Walker Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin
Bloom Health Partners closes second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$554,000
BioNTech and Pfizer in talks to delay Covid vaccine deliveries amid EU glut
Anacortes says drill results from the first two completed diamond drill holes at Tres Cruces demonstrate near-surface high-grade continuity
Globex Mining Enterprises says optionee Excellon Resources has filed an updated technical report for the Silver City project in Germany
