Proactive news headlines including Apple, Esports Entertainment, Champion Gaming, Silvercorp Metals and Fobi AI

Proactive
·2 min read

New York, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp is betting on the hydrogen revolution taking off in the next few years click here

  • Apple reassures with stellar festive sales and excites with augmented reality products move click here

  • Goldshore Resources reports continuing broad zones of gold mineralization from drilling at Moss Lake Gold Deposit click here

  • Silvercorp Metals hits multiple high-grade silver and gold zones in 2021 drilling at TLP mine in China click here

  • Metal Tiger notes progress by associate Cobre at Perrinvale click here

  • Heritage Cannabis hits milestone with products available on Spectrum Therapeutics online platform click here

  • Clean Air Metals hails publication of its ESG report related to its Thunder Bay North project in Ontario click here

  • Champion Gaming appoints sports and media veteran Ishwara Glassman Chrein to its board of directors click here

  • World Copper and Cardero Resource update on plan of arrangement to combine their businesses click here

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals granted Ifenprodil patent for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in Canada click here

  • Fobi AI inks marketing deal with Abbot’s Butcher, a premium US plant-based protein company click here

  • Thesis Gold identifies new targets at 'underexplored' Ranch gold project in British Columbia click here

  • Esports Entertainment welcomes Stuart Tilly as its new COO click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


