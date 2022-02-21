U.S. markets closed

Proactive news headlines including Arovella Therapeutics, Dundas Minerals, Perseus Mining and West Wits Mining

Proactive
·4 min read
Sydney, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) says it has been swamped by shareholder demand following the release of its share purchase plan (SPP), and has already received subscriptions in excess of the $2.5 million available under the SPP offer. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has secured its ninth exploration licence for the Dundas Nickel-Copper-Gold Project in the Albany Fraser Orogen region of Western Australia, leaving just three more to be obtained before the entire planned project tenement is held by Dundas. Click here

  • Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has been featured among Cormark Securities’ standouts in 2022 on a free cash flow yield basis. Click here

  • West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has successfully produced the first ore from the Witwatersrand Basin Gold Project (WBP) in South Africa, a world-class gold deposit with a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 4.28 million ounces at 4.58 g/t gold. Click here

  • Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has intersected further high-grade gold from its extensive first-phase open-pit focused drilling campaign at the Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) believes it is sitting on some high-grade zinc, lead, copper and silver, following assay results from its fourth and fifth drill holes at its 100%-owned Gibson’s prospect at Halls Peak. Click here

  • CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has increased mining load, processing and haulage at the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia following a restart of operations at the project in January. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) continues to make good progress in North America via its wholly owned, Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. Click here

  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has confirmed strong grade continuity at the Chinook zinc-lead-silver-copper prospect of the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia, returning more high-grade zinc-lead results from scoping and infill drilling. Click here

  • OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has intersected significant wide zones of gold mineralisation from its large-scale reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Mulgabbie North Project, situated northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

  • Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has commenced phase two of its drilling program at the Samphire Uranium project, 20 kilometres south of Whyalla, South Australia. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has reported exceptional results from its November/December Onedin drilling program at Koongie Park in Western Australia. Click here

  • FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has reviewed the prospectivity of the A2 and A5 blocks offshore of the Gambia Project, following the Bambo drilling campaign in late 2021. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has successfully completed the third cohort of testing for a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and tolerability of intravenously administered RECCE® 327 (R327) in healthy subjects. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS)’s final assays for the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Andover Nickel-Copper suphide deposit, formerly VC-07 East, have delivered high-grade results. Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is back in Nevada, USA, to recommence its first-phase diamond drilling campaign at its high-grade Douglas Canyon Gold Project in March. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has contracted a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig to target nickel prospective electromagnetic (EM) anomalies within the Fraser Range Project’s mineral belt of the Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has entered into an option agreement with Isa Tenements Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (ASX:GBZ) Ltd to acquire 100% of the Mayfield Copper-Gold (IOCG) project near the Trekelano and Tick Hill mines in Queensland. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has moved into the rare earth space by picking up the Cascade Rare Earth Project, which includes exploration licences and applications covering 2,068 square kilometres of the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has commenced works on the construction and installation of surface production facilities at its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest in the world-class Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Click here

