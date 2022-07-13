U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.25
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,995.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,795.50
    +16.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.95
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.00
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1928
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1140
    +0.2920 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,490.44
    -418.94 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.15
    -10.22 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Arrow Minerals, Aeris Resources, Critical Resources and Gascoyne Resources

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has executed a non-binding term sheet to acquire up to a 60.5% controlling interest in Amalgamated Minerals Pty Ltd, a private Singaporean registered company, which holds a 100% interest in the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) welcomes positive progress by partner Helix Resources Ltd at the Canbelego Joint Venture in the Cobar region of New South Wales with new reverse circulation (RC) drilling underway and visual copper observed in core. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has fast-tracked phase two of its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, to include a further 5,000 metres of drilling. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has uncovered at least two consistent, wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation at Gilbey’s North prospect of the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia, positioning the company well for an upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate. Click here

  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has entered a research partnership with NFL Alumni Health (NFLAH) that will inform NFL Alumni Association (NFLAA) members about osteoarthritis (OA) disease onset and progression, current treatment options and provide information about actively enrolling clinical trials throughout the US. Click here

  • Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has delivered a maiden resource it describes as "outstanding" for the Sala Zinc-Silver-Lead Project in Sweden in little more than a year since its acquisition, ranking the project as the largest active undeveloped polymetallic base metals deposit in Sweden. Click here

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is set to further divest its non-core Australian assets after agreeing to sell its 100% interest in the Strickland Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia to Dreadnought Resources Ltd (ASX:DRE). Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) welcomes the news that its joint venture partner Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has received results from a recently completed auger soil geochemistry program at the South West Project, identifying two new target areas in the process. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has added 1.2 kilometres of southern strike extension to the Colina Lithium Prospect, one of several prospects at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, doubling the prospective strike to more than 2 kilometres. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has been given the distinction of presenting at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2022) taking place in-person and online from August 6-9, 2022, in Vienna, Austria. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has completed a reverse circulation (RC) drill program of 4,334 metres across 28 holes at the flagship Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia’s Halls Creek Region. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) and BML Ventures Pty Limited have entered into an agreement for mining the Selkirk Deposit, a small, discrete gold project within M29/154 in the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) with a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 11,500 ounces at 2.15 g/t gold. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has encountered visual copper sulphide and local quartz veining in three more drill holes completed during the maiden diamond drilling program at Paterson Project in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered an increase in flow rates by more than 140% during resource expansion drilling at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

  • Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) continues to make progress at its flagship high-grade Beharra Silica Sand Project, 300 kilometres north of Perth in Western Australia, with metallurgical test work and project optimisation initiatives ongoing. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected copper and nickel-bearing sulphide mineralisation in each of 11 drill holes completed at Callisto discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has appointed a new chief financial officer to guide finances from September 1, 2022. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has cleared the way for an expedited drilling program at the Millrose Gold Project in Western Australia, having received native title heritage clearance from the Tarlka Matuwa Piarku (Aboriginal Corporation) and approval for a program of work from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is preparing for flow-back after completing fluid circulation operations at the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well in Oklahoma. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has raised US$75.32 million from the second tranche of a capital raising to advance its vision of an open metaverse environment. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Google to Slow Hiring for Rest of This Year

    Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tells employees in memo to be “more entrepreneurial” as search giant becomes the latest tech company to either pull back on new hires or trim staff.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationLawyers for the San Francisco-based company sa

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • Low performers are in the cross hairs as Facebook's parent braces for tough times

    Meta managers were given until the end of the day on Monday to "identify anyone who needs support" as the company looks to weed out those who can't meet its aggressive goals.

  • Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans. DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months. The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S. The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022. "DelPack is a lea

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Microsoft and Gopuff Are Latest Tech Firms to Cut Jobs

    Microsoft is cutting a small percentage of its staff, the latest in a string of layoffs by high-profile tech companies. The software maker said it is cutting a number of positions, affecting less than 1% of its total workforce. Microsoft, which employed about 181,000 people as of June 2021, is making the cuts as a part of a regular adjustment at the start of its fiscal year, a spokesman said.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret th

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.