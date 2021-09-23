U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Arrow Minerals, Technology Metals Australia, High Peak Royalties and Marvel Gold

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has highlighted a transformative 12 months ending June 30, 2021, with the company entering into several commercial agreements to acquire access to high-quality exploration permits, divesting non-core assets whilst retaining value options and growing the technical capability of the team. Click here

  • Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has attracted a new cornerstone investor in Resource Capital Fund VII LP, a fund managed by RCF Management LLC, as part of a placement that will raise $20 million. Click here

  • High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) is now in a trading halt pending news on the completion of a capital raising effort. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has welcomed approval from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (FCC) for the spin-out of the Chilalo Graphite Project, which will see Evolution Energy Minerals Limited become the owner and operator of the Chilalo Project. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has gained European patent protection for its cancer-fighting, clinical-stage CAR T asset, CHM 1101. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has adopted an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework as it seeks to measure the impact of its operations on the environment, the sustainability of the businesses and the products it creates. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) can begin construction at its flagship fully-financed Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin within months after it signed a mining services contract with Lucas Total Contract Solutions. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) shares have surged after filing multiple high-grade gold drilling results from the Marylebone target within the Gidji JV Project (80% Miramar owned) in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Click here

  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has received encouraging assays from rock chip samples that point to extensions of the Glencoe gold deposit in the Northern Territory's Pine Creek region. Click here

  • Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) has tendered its bid for two exploration licences in Western Australia’s famed Hamersley iron ore province. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has identified another major mineralised zone within the company’s flagship Estelle Gold Project in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Click here

  • Cervantes Corporation Ltd (ASX:CVS) has fielded first assays from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Blue Heaven Prospect of Primrose Gold Project in WA with results up to 3 metres at 8.85 g/t from 75 metres confirming the gold target. Click here

  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has established a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Wattle Dam Stockwork of 645,000 tonnes grading 1.15 g/t for 23,800 ounces of contained gold. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has boosted its mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Cardinia Hill gold deposit by 45,000 ounces. Click here

  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF), a leading global medicinal cannabis company, has launched its new line of CBD-based acne and skin products, RAF FIVE™. Click here

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is confident of finding new zones of gold mineralisation at its flagship Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, following new shallow high-grade gold intersections within 1.5 kilometres of the NE Bankan prospect. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) welcomes confirmation by Helix Resources Ltd of further copper mineralisation at the Canbelego JV Project in the prolific copper-rich Cobar region of New South Wales. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has executed a $30 million corporate finance facility that helps fully underwrite its construction and operational obligations at the Norseman Gold Project. Click here

