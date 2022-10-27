U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Artrya Ltd, Horizon Minerals, International Graphite and Riversgold Ltd

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) has received regulatory approval for its Salix Coronary Anatomy (SCA) product in Europe. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has boosted the funds raised in its share purchase plan (SPP) to $668,391 after closing a shortfall offer. Click here

  • International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has tapped non-executive director Andrew Worland to take on the role of managing director and CEO, having worked with the company since he was invited to the board in 2019. Click here

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has kicked off its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the 100%-owned Tambourah Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is well positioned to take advantage of strong global demand and constrained lithium supply with its Finniss Project, according to the company’s CEO Gareth Manderson. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary Grease Monkey Games has dropped its first-ever Nissan utility NFTs for motorsport game Torque Drift 2. Click here

  • Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) is a step closer to developing the flagship Makuutu Rare Earth Project in Uganda after securing National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) approval for its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has kicked off its metallurgical test work program with sample material from the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) is making strong progress in its nickel-copper-gold exploration program at Central Target within the prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has received an additional $495,454 of its 2022FY Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI) refund, as a result of an overseas finding certificate issued by AusIndustry. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 24M Technologies, Inc. to collaborate on qualifying Volt’s battery anode material and cathode conductive additive products for use in 24M’s SemiSolid manufacturing platform. Click here

  • SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) posted record annual revenues of A$9.1 million in the 2022 financial year and record quarterly sales cash inflow of A$3.7 million in the June quarter, as it continues its push into North America. Click here

  • MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) has identified multiple zones of mineralised pegmatites at the Bruce Rare Earth Project with surface field mapping and rock chip sampling surveys, confirming the potential for rare earth element (REEs) and lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) mineralisation on the Northern Territory tenure. Click here

  • First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has secured a pivotal patent in the US for its novel supercapacitor technology. Click here

  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has raised approximately A$1.7 million (before fees) in a private placement, with funds to be used for the advancement of its TGME Gold Project in South Africa. Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has begun the search for additional near-surface, high-grade graphite at its Chilalo Graphite Project in southeast Tanzania to further prove the potential scale of the prospect. Click here

  • Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has doubled down on lithium and gold mineralisation at its Mt Dove exploration property in Western Australia. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has confirmed more zones of high-grade copper mineralisation occur at the Koongie Park Project in Western Australia’s Halls Creek region, having completed 7,438 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling on the tenure. Click here

  • Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is gearing up for a comprehensive drill program amid the hunt for copper and gold at its Mt Isa East Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has unearthed material platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation beneath a northwest soil geochem anomaly at its Yarawindah Brook project in WA. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has achieved a peak flow rate (IP24) of about 1,500 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day at the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well within the Woodford Formation in the SWISH area of interest (AOI) of Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin. Click here

  • Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has taken its capital raising program total to approximately $37.47 million after issuing 2,898,572 fully paid ordinary placement shares at $0.35 per share to raise about $1.014 million. Click here

