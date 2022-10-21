Proactive news headlines including Aspire Mining, Kinetiko Energy, Alkane Resources and West Wits Mining

Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) has kicked off infill drilling at its wholly-owned Ovoot Coking Coal Project in Mongolia.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has received a base valuation of $0.24 per share in MST Access' initiation report, as the company advances its vision to deliver the largest gas field in gas-hungry South Africa.

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK)'s first-quarter operational results for the 2023 financial year exceeded the expectations of Edison Investment Research Ltd, prompting the research firm to put its full-year estimates under review.

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has secured a cost-effective toll treatment agreement for its ore with Ezulwini Mining Company, a subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd for the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa.

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has secured a pivotal ZAR250 million (about A$22 million) convertible loan facility from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd (IDC) to fund early mining works and key pre-development activities at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in the Northern Cape region of South Africa.

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) intends to spin out its Iroquois Zinc-Lead Project in the Earaheedy Basin and its Bryah Basin Project in the Gascoyne district into a separate Western Australia-focused entity to unlock the value of the assets and to allow STK to focus on developing its flagship Yandal Gold Project.

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has completed a sale and purchase agreement with Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF), acquiring a further 39% of the Napié Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire to bring its ownership stake in the project to 90%.

