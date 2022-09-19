U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.25
    -22.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,752.00
    -170.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.25
    -87.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.80
    -12.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    -0.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.40
    -14.10 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.60
    +1.33 (+5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1386
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5100
    +0.6040 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,500.59
    -1,572.74 (-7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.88
    -37.56 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Astro Resources, Aeris Resources, Buru Energy and Animoca Brands Corporation

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has revealed a significant increase in indicated resources to 78 million tonnes at 4.8% THM (total heavy minerals) at its Governor Broome Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has further enhanced the copper potential of Murrawombie deposit within the Tritton operations in New South Wales with high-grade copper intersected below the resource. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has responded to news that Origin Energy intends to exit upstream exploration permits and divest 50% of its joint venture interests with Buru in the Canning Basin. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd will add the hugely popular MotoGP™ Championship Quest to the company’s stable of mobile games to further solidify its user engagement in motorsports. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has engaged PsychoGenics, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled drug discovery and preclinical contract research services in neuroscience, to aid in advancing its MDMA-inspired new drug discovery program. Click here

  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) and technology partner Lilac Solutions Inc continue to advance the commissioning process of the demonstration plant at the Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here

  • Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has fielded the highest-grade rare earth element (REE) assays to date from the Circle Valley Project in Western Australia, as near-surface mineralised zones continue to expand with consistently high-value magnetic REEs of up to 31%. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) welcomes news that its VAXINIA oncological treatment candidate has cleared an Australian regulatory requirement and a Phase 1 clinical trial can now be expanded to Australia. Click here

  • Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has begun initial reconnaissance drilling at the recently optioned Star of the East Project, seeking to identify gold mineralisation based on historical drilling and mining data. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) welcomes preliminary results which demonstrate the first-time restoration of normal pre-disease blood flow for its DurAVR™ transcatheter heart valve (THV) technology. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has appointed experienced industry executive Anna Nahajski-Staples as its new independent non-executive chair. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) continues to enhance the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia with more high-grade, near-surface gold returned east of the Break of Day prospect, along the Waratah trend. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has welcomed bonanza-grade gold results for the next seven drill holes of the 2022 drilling campaign at Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, completed in early June. Click here

  • Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) is set to add a 72,000-ounce gold resource to its portfolio via the acquisition of True North Copper Pty Ltd’s Wynberg and Wallace South projects in Queensland. Click here

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has made strong early progress in resource infill and expansion efforts at the McDermitt Lithium Project in the US, with wide zones of robust lithium mineralisation identified in initial results from the 2022 drilling program. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is back on site with the diamond drill at its 100%-owned Glandore Project, some 40 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of WA. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has received further encouraging results from its helium well drilling program in Las Animas County of Colorado with the Sammons 315310C well encountering strong gas rates in initial flow testing. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Markets: Bitcoin back below US$20,000 while Ether leads losses in crypto top 10

    Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 in early Monday morning trading in Asia after breaching that support line overnight, while Ethereum led the losses in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, which were all trading lower. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$20,000; Ether, ETC fall post-Merge Fast facts Bitcoin fell by 3.4% in […]

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting As This Reality Sets In; Five Stocks Holding Up

    All eyes are on the Fed meeting, but the stock market has already sold off hard as it rate hike reality sets in. Tesla, Enphase are among stocks holding up.

  • Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

    Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background. “The fundamental landscape for EVs is more constructive than ever with elevated gas prices, government support, and improving availability,” Bagri noted. “Though we expect to see so

  • Bitcoin Sinks Toward Lowest Since 2020 on Nerves Over Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 as sentiment took a knock from a wave of monetary tightening that’s set to stretch from Europe to the US this week.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commoditie

  • Stocks Fall in Cautious Start to Key Fed Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined in a cautious start on Monday as investors await a slew of interest rate decisions in the days ahead and after global equities notched their worst week since hitting this year’s low in June. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watc

  • Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900

    A slip by the S&P 500 below key chart support at 3,900 opens the door to a test of June stock-market lows, a top Wall Street technician warns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Dollar Tree Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Despite currently being unprofitable, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has delivered a 364% return to shareholders over 3 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in...

  • Costco Stock Hit By Sellers Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings Report; FedEx Warns, Shares Dive

    Despite strong fundamentals, sellers have knocked Costco stock lower ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

  • Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

    It's been a rough year in the stock market, especially for fintech investors. High inflation and rising interest rates put investors on edge, ramping up market volatility. One company feeling the pain is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the fintech that was a hot stock when it first went public in 2020.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. To skip our analysis of Ray Dalio’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. With […]

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • FedEx warning that roiled stock markets may be ‘first in a series'

    After FedEx’s brutal quarter, “You are going to see more businesses talking about the slowing economy."

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Buying high-quality dividend stocks can be your ticket to earning a lifetime of passive income. Many companies have a long history of sustaining and growing their payouts and if they can keep that going, they can enable you to steadily cover more of your expenses with dividend income. Three top-tier dividend stocks for durable passive income are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).