Proactive news headlines including AuKing Mining, Maximus Resources, Antilles Gold and Chase Mining Corporation

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has materially increased the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in the north of Western Australia, adding 10.8 million tonnes at 0.28% copper, 0.44% zinc, 0.1% lead and 5.4 g/t gold to the existing 8.9 million tonnes resource with a maiden MRE for the Emull deposit. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has delivered a 78% gold resource increase to 1.24 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t for 76,500 ounces in a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Redback Deposit with the Wattle Dam Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has delivered high-grade gold results including 53.5 metres at 11 g/t from 12 metres in a drill program at the outcropping gold domain of the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) shares rose after receiving an update from Green Critical Minerals Pty Ltd (GCM) on the Threadfin prospect within the McIntosh Graphite Project in Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) continues to expand the footprint of Glencore East within the Glandore Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia with high-grade gold returned in step-out drilling. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK)'s Phase Two development drilling at the Wolf Pack Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma continues apace. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) is encouraged by the publication of positive pre-clinical data for EVT801, its clinical-stage drug candidate currently in a trial for multiple forms of cancer, in a peer-reviewed cancer research journal. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has boosted its finances by $170,143 after receiving a rebate from the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science and Resources for an AusIndustry R&D Tax Incentive grant. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) is moving to add two drill-ready gold and battery metals projects to its portfolio in Tasmania through an option agreement with Greatland Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greatland Gold PLC (AIM:GGP, OTC:GRLGF). Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has hit more widespread, high-grade spodumene lithium during mineral resource drilling at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Click here

Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) has received firm commitments for a share placement raising $12 million to fund its next phase of growth and, more specifically, a 33% share in the Gurvantes XXXV coal seam gas (CSG) project in southern Mongolia. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) is raising up to $9 million as part of a capital raise to progress the potential restart of the Black Swan Project in Western Australia. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has made two key appointments as the company enters a new phase of growth, recruiting Hanno Van Der Merwe as chief operating officer and Julian Anthony as marketing and logistics manager, effective immediately. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) is putting the last pieces in place ahead of a down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey at its Central nickel-copper-gold target in WA’s Albany-Fraser Orogen. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has completed the next exploration stage at the 100%-owned Barton Gold Project in the world-class Kookynie-Leonora-Laverton gold province of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) welcomes results from its upstream beneficiation tests, part of the ongoing metallurgical test program to develop a pathway to commercial production from the Circle Valley Rare Earth Project in WA. Click here

