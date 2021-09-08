U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.25
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,981.00
    -110.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,645.75
    -29.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.90
    -7.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    +0.42 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.22
    +2.81 (+17.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2240
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.27
    -5,222.66 (-10.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.68
    -190.28 (-13.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.99
    -84.38 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Auroch Minerals, DomaCom Australia, Kinetiko Energy and King River Resources

Proactive Investors
·5 min read

Sydney, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) offers a great way to play the nickel thematic with Western Australian sulphide explorers at the forefront of this growing industry, as per capital market provider PAC Partners. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has intersected 16 metres of potentially tin-bearing sulphide-rich, magnetite skarn while drilling at Mount Lindsay Project in Tasmania on a priority tin target along strike from the Renison Bell Mine, one of the world’s highest grade tin mines. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX:NXM) is more than 56% higher after returning multiple high-grade gold intersections from 13 reverse circulation (RC) holes at the Templar Prospect, within its Wallbrook Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

  • DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) chairman Grahame Evans and director Ross Laidlaw have shown confidence in the company’s fractional investment platform by participating in the company’s recent entitlement offer. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is in the process of negotiations with drilling contractors to undertake the upcoming 3-well drilling program at its flagship Amersfoort Project in South Africa. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) continues drilling the Rafael 1 well in Western Australia’s Canning Basin with operations on schedule and with no incidents or rig downtime. Click here

  • King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has tabled its new definitive feasibility study (DFS) strategy, considering how it will produce its ultra-high-purity aluminium precursor compound, known as type 1, at its proposed Kwinana facility in WA. Click here

  • Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has received encouraging assay results from a stream sediment sampling program undertaken in early 2021 at the Burracoppin Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has extended a new zone of shallow tin mineralisation at Oropesa Tin Project in Spain upon receiving its latest high-grade diamond drilling results from hole ADD_22. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) is a step closer to bringing its King of the Hills’ (KOTH) processing plant online as construction progresses on schedule and within budget at Leonora, Western Australia. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is raising $6.5 million to facilitate ongoing drilling and exploration for Nova-style nickel/copper/cobalt deposits at its Fraser Range project. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has taken a key step towards drilling the high-impact Rangers Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin by securing a drilling rig. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has outlined a 600-metre gold anomaly in its first aircore drilling campaign at the Glandore Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region. Click here

  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has secured funding from the Western Australian Government under round two of the WA Renewable Hydrogen Fund. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has ticked off its phase-2 drilling program at the Constellation deposit within the wider Tritton tenement package in NSW with new results of up to 18.4 metres at 9.4% copper demonstrating further high-grade potential and again exceeding expectations. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR, FRA:260) has jumped 53% after a highly successful start to its maiden drilling program at the Enmore Gold Project in northern NSW with thick, shallow high-grade gold intersected, including 174 metres at 1.83 g/t gold from surface. Click here

  • Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) has honed in on a ­­large-scale exploration target that stands to extend the size and scope of the Gorno Zinc Project in northern Italy. Click here

  • Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has received strong validation of its strategy focusing on uranium, sand and gold projects with a heavily oversubscribed private placement raising $1.2 million. Click here

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global Inc if the crypto exchange goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets, Coinbase said on Wednesday. The SEC has issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, an official way it tells a company that it intends to sue the company in court, Paul Grewal, the company's chief legal officer said in a blog post. Coinbase shares fell about 2.5% to $260 by 0845 GMT in pre-market trade on Wednesday.