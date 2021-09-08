Proactive news headlines including Auroch Minerals, DomaCom Australia, Kinetiko Energy and King River Resources

Sydney, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) offers a great way to play the nickel thematic with Western Australian sulphide explorers at the forefront of this growing industry, as per capital market provider PAC Partners. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has intersected 16 metres of potentially tin-bearing sulphide-rich, magnetite skarn while drilling at Mount Lindsay Project in Tasmania on a priority tin target along strike from the Renison Bell Mine, one of the world’s highest grade tin mines. Click here

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX:NXM) is more than 56% higher after returning multiple high-grade gold intersections from 13 reverse circulation (RC) holes at the Templar Prospect, within its Wallbrook Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) chairman Grahame Evans and director Ross Laidlaw have shown confidence in the company’s fractional investment platform by participating in the company’s recent entitlement offer. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is in the process of negotiations with drilling contractors to undertake the upcoming 3-well drilling program at its flagship Amersfoort Project in South Africa. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) continues drilling the Rafael 1 well in Western Australia’s Canning Basin with operations on schedule and with no incidents or rig downtime. Click here

King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has tabled its new definitive feasibility study (DFS) strategy, considering how it will produce its ultra-high-purity aluminium precursor compound, known as type 1, at its proposed Kwinana facility in WA. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has received encouraging assay results from a stream sediment sampling program undertaken in early 2021 at the Burracoppin Gold Project in WA. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has extended a new zone of shallow tin mineralisation at Oropesa Tin Project in Spain upon receiving its latest high-grade diamond drilling results from hole ADD_22. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) is a step closer to bringing its King of the Hills’ (KOTH) processing plant online as construction progresses on schedule and within budget at Leonora, Western Australia. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is raising $6.5 million to facilitate ongoing drilling and exploration for Nova-style nickel/copper/cobalt deposits at its Fraser Range project. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has taken a key step towards drilling the high-impact Rangers Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin by securing a drilling rig. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has outlined a 600-metre gold anomaly in its first aircore drilling campaign at the Glandore Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has secured funding from the Western Australian Government under round two of the WA Renewable Hydrogen Fund. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has ticked off its phase-2 drilling program at the Constellation deposit within the wider Tritton tenement package in NSW with new results of up to 18.4 metres at 9.4% copper demonstrating further high-grade potential and again exceeding expectations. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR, FRA:260) has jumped 53% after a highly successful start to its maiden drilling program at the Enmore Gold Project in northern NSW with thick, shallow high-grade gold intersected, including 174 metres at 1.83 g/t gold from surface. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) has honed in on a ­­large-scale exploration target that stands to extend the size and scope of the Gorno Zinc Project in northern Italy. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has received strong validation of its strategy focusing on uranium, sand and gold projects with a heavily oversubscribed private placement raising $1.2 million. Click here

About Proactive

Story continues

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



