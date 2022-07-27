U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Australian Gold and Copper, Australian Potash, White Rock Minerals and Stelar Metals

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has the reverse circulation (RC) drill spinning in a maiden drilling campaign at the Grandview gold target near the historic New South Wales gold mining town of Gundagai. Click here

  • Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) is seeking to raise up to $7.68 million through a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing eligible shareholders. Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has notched up further exploration success from ongoing underground diamond drilling at the Morning Star Underground Gold Mine at Woods Point in northeast Victoria, Australia, including 0.25 metres at 972 g/t gold. Click here

  • Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has progressed drilling of its maiden diamond hole at the Evelyn Dam Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project in South Australia. Click here

  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) shares opened trade about 8.7% higher at 5 cents after starting a ~3,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program at its Wattle Dam Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has outlined several new porphyry copper-gold targets at the Rockley Project within the prolific Lachlan Transverse Zone of New South Wales through geophysical survey work. Click here

  • Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) is trading higher on tin results from drilling at its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania, fielding some of the strongest intersections to date. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has raised A$1.02 million via a non-brokered private placement. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has raised the lithium grades at Long Canyon No.2 in the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US, by 87% following a drilling program targeted at the Mississippian Unit within the tenure. Click here

  • GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) has finalised the planning for its 100,000 feet uranium drilling program at the Great Divide Basin ISR Project in Wyoming, USA, with permitting and bonding also close to completion. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) is set to restart exploration including a 5,000-metre drilling program at the Iroquois Zinc-Lead Project adjacent to Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR)’s Earaheedy Basin Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has encountered a broad intersection of visual copper in the first diamond hole during exploration drilling at Ngami Copper Project in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), Botswana, with shares surging 125% to $0.11 this morning. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has wrapped up the sale of its Mexican precious and base metals projects to Bendito Resources Inc for a combination of cash and shares valued at A$20 million. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has delivered more high-grade gold hits including 12 metres at 20.96 g/t in an infill drilling program at AG Core within the 3.45 million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has identified multiple exploration targets prospective for sulphide accumulations at its 100%-owned Panton PGM Project in northeast Western Australia. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has demonstrated the prospectivity of its Colina prospect within the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil with consistent, high-grade results from resource definition drilling, unearthing lithium intersections up to a peak of 4.22% lithium oxide. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is trading higher after releasing strong new drill results from Serradella Prospect at its Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has identified a new style of rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at the Mick Well Project in Western Australia, where broad zones of kaolinite clays and weathered bedrock have been unearthed in reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is set to complete a key milestone for its SWISH area of interest (AOI) in Oklahoma, US, as it brings the third and final well for its Held by Production (HBP) program online and begins the process of production and sales. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) and joint venture (JV) partner Rio Tinto Exploration have agreed to reduce this year’s budgeted exploration spend for the Citadel Gold-Copper-Silver Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province. Click here

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) welcomes the drilling progress made by target Knox Resources Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Greenvale Mining Ltd, at the Georgina Basin IOCG Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

