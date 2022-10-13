U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Australian Potash, Creso Pharma, Dundas Minerals and Lindian Resources

Sydney, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has lodged tenement applications covering large areas of Lake Wells in Western Australia that are contiguous to the company’s Lake Wells SOP Project (LSOP). Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) wholly-owned US subsidiary Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH) has secured a wholesale agreement with accelerate360, an omni-commerce solutions company, to drive brand awareness and growth in North America. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has found further exploration success at its Central target in WA, where assay results have confirmed anomalous pXRF readings for cobalt, copper, nickel and silver. Click here

  • Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) is moving swiftly to begin the first phase of a major definition drilling program at its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi next month. Click here

  • Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has restarted drilling operations on schedule at the Blackbush Deposit within the Samphire Uranium Project south of Whyalla in South Australia. Click here

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has kicked off a capital raising initiative with a strongly supported share placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $2.3 million as well as non-renounceable rights issue to raise about $2.7 million for a total of $5 million. Click here

  • Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) is making inroads with its mission to establish a downstream anode active material (AAM) processing plant in the US. Click here

  • Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has leveraged geochemical evaluation of assays from a recent soil survey at the Burracoppin Project in WA, confirming the presence of ionic clay rare earth elements (REEs) including yttrium, cerium, neodymium and dysprosium in soils on 70%-owned tenement E70/4688. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has identified several new and previously unrecorded uranium and copper targets after surface sampling produced "exceptional" results at its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project near the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Click here

  • Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has surged on uncovering clay-hosted rare earth elements (REE) from surface at Morgans Creek within the 1,500 square kilometres Mt Craig Project in South Australia. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is approaching the final stages of negotiation with offtake partners for products from the Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit in Western Australia with the collection of bulk samples from a test pit on the tenure. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has hit “significant gassy zones” while drilling core hole KV-14C — one of its conventional gas discoveries in energy-hungry South Africa. Click here

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has engaged Strike Drilling to undertake a maiden 2,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the highly prospective Tambourah Lithium Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has leveraged an integration of engineering data from analogue Longtom and Kipper Gas Fields results to improve gas saturation and recovery factor inputs for the company’s resource estimation calculations. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has delivered copper recoveries up to 90% from further metallurgical test-work on ore from Onedin deposit at its Koongie Park Project in Western Australia’s Halls Creek region. Click here

  • RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has revised its business strategy in a bid to accelerate and expand growth opportunities for its virtualplant digital twinning solution. Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has teamed up with clinical-stage biotech GPCR Therapeutics to investigate a new cancer treatment approach. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has moved to expand on the mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Minyari Dome Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia with the second phase of a drilling program, targeting down-plunge and regional extensions of mineralisation. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has uncovered a new style of magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt zone at the Callisto discovery within its Norseman Project in Western Australia, with rare high cobalt grades of up to 0.18%. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has engaged SGS Canada to complete a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its flagship Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada. Click here

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has expanded its battery minerals strategy thanks to its latest option acquisition. Click here

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has boosted its finances by $521,096 after receiving a research and development tax incentive refund for the 2020/21 financial year. Click here

  • Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has completed the dosing stage in its Phase 1 anti-inflammatory drug trial. Click here

  • Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has taken another step down the path to sustainability with an electrolysis water treatment trial set to begin at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has completed construction of the drilling pad at the Juanita Well site in its expanded Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) within the Arbuckle Uplift–Ardmore Basin in Oklahoma. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has completed the acquisition of 80% of the Ora Banda South Gold Project from Western Resources Pty Ltd. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary Grease Monkey Games has secured the exclusive rights to release licensed NFTs for its latest game Torque Drift 2 from Liberty Walk, an aftermarket auto part brand. Click here

