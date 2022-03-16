Proactive news headlines including Australian Vanadium, Latin Resources, Azure Minerals and Race Oncology

Sydney, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) soared up to 43% on securing a $49 million competitive grant from the Australian Federal Government under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative Collaboration Stream, to be used in the development of the Australian Vanadium Project. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has discovered thick, spodumene-bearing pegmatites during its latest exploration campaign at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil with shares trading higher. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has landed a swag of strong results following drilling at Ridgeline nickel-copper sulphide prospect, with assays returning multiple high-grade nickel and copper intersections. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) recently welcomed the results from a clear cell renal cell carcinoma (a dangerous form of kidney cancer) preclinical program led by eminent cancer researcher, Associate Professor Nikki Verrills of The University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute. Click here

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) has picked up $30 million under the Federal Government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative and shares are trading higher. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has intersected additional tin mineralisation along with zinc and copper outside the mineral resource estimate area at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has received a maiden independent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating from Digbee ESG (UK), achieving a corporate and project rating of ‘BB’, the fifth-highest rating of 10 possible scores ranging from D to AAA. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has made significant progress across a number of cross-selling opportunities and contract manufacturing initiatives between its subsidiaries and proposed acquisition target, Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH). Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has received Ministerial Approval for 1,700 metres of diamond drilling exploration at Sunnyside prospect within the Halls Peak Project in New South Wales. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has pinpointed a series of highly conductive anomalies at its wholly-owned Central nickel-copper target in WA’s Albany-Fraser Orogen. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has maintained a 60-70% revenue growth forecast for the 2022 financial year despite flooding impacts causing delays to project implementation and reducing revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year, revised to A$9-$9.5 million from the predicted A$11 million in revenue. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has found a new chairman – Paul Harris – following a global search to replace current chair Richard Crookes. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has been granted an exploration licence – EL9366 or Urana – covering a further 2,241 square kilometres across the Rand Project in the Riverina region of southern NSW. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and Key Petroleum Ltd (ASX:KEY) have agreed to further extend the cut-off date for the purchase by TEG of the remaining 50% participating interest in Production Licence L7(R1) onshore Perth Basin in Western Australia. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has made a $10 million prepayment to major shareholder, Deutsche Balaton AG, reducing its debt under a convertible note facility by 50% on the back of strong gold production at Dalgaranga Project and a buoyant gold price. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) will shortly begin a follow-up auger drilling program at Yarbu Gold Project about 160 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross and 90 kilometres northwest of its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Gold and Silver Project in Western Australia. Click here