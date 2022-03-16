U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,290.75
    +28.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,720.00
    +188.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,608.50
    +156.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.30
    +14.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.36
    +1.92 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    -12.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.99
    -2.78 (-8.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3590
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,569.32
    +1,122.09 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.61
    +22.34 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Australian Vanadium, Latin Resources, Azure Minerals and Race Oncology

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) soared up to 43% on securing a $49 million competitive grant from the Australian Federal Government under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative Collaboration Stream, to be used in the development of the Australian Vanadium Project. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has discovered thick, spodumene-bearing pegmatites during its latest exploration campaign at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil with shares trading higher. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has landed a swag of strong results following drilling at Ridgeline nickel-copper sulphide prospect, with assays returning multiple high-grade nickel and copper intersections. Click here

  • Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) recently welcomed the results from a clear cell renal cell carcinoma (a dangerous form of kidney cancer) preclinical program led by eminent cancer researcher, Associate Professor Nikki Verrills of The University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute. Click here

  • Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) has picked up $30 million under the Federal Government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative and shares are trading higher. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has intersected additional tin mineralisation along with zinc and copper outside the mineral resource estimate area at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has received a maiden independent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating from Digbee ESG (UK), achieving a corporate and project rating of ‘BB’, the fifth-highest rating of 10 possible scores ranging from D to AAA. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has made significant progress across a number of cross-selling opportunities and contract manufacturing initiatives between its subsidiaries and proposed acquisition target, Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH). Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has received Ministerial Approval for 1,700 metres of diamond drilling exploration at Sunnyside prospect within the Halls Peak Project in New South Wales. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has pinpointed a series of highly conductive anomalies at its wholly-owned Central nickel-copper target in WA’s Albany-Fraser Orogen. Click here

  • SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has maintained a 60-70% revenue growth forecast for the 2022 financial year despite flooding impacts causing delays to project implementation and reducing revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year, revised to A$9-$9.5 million from the predicted A$11 million in revenue. Click here

  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has found a new chairman – Paul Harris – following a global search to replace current chair Richard Crookes. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has been granted an exploration licence – EL9366 or Urana – covering a further 2,241 square kilometres across the Rand Project in the Riverina region of southern NSW. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and Key Petroleum Ltd (ASX:KEY) have agreed to further extend the cut-off date for the purchase by TEG of the remaining 50% participating interest in Production Licence L7(R1) onshore Perth Basin in Western Australia. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has made a $10 million prepayment to major shareholder, Deutsche Balaton AG, reducing its debt under a convertible note facility by 50% on the back of strong gold production at Dalgaranga Project and a buoyant gold price. Click here

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) will shortly begin a follow-up auger drilling program at Yarbu Gold Project about 160 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross and 90 kilometres northwest of its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Gold and Silver Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has uncovered more high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation at a key prospect within its province-scale Kroussou asset in Gabon, Central Africa. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. and European futures rose after China moved to ease a range of concerns spanning regulation to overseas listings, lifting sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Wheat Jumps as Putin Says Kyiv Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended gains after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine wasn’t “serious” about finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.