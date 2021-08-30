U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Australis Capital, First Mining, Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Fobi AI and Ketamine One

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Work inks option agreement to acquire 610 hectares, known as the Tinney property within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

  • Altaley Mining delivers C$7.6M in income during 2Q thanks to strong output from its Campo Morado mine

  • Australis Capital sees 1Q revenue soar on full quarter of ALPS results, Green Therapeutics-related management fee

  • Arrow Exploration reports second-quarter financials showing positive cash position of $4.6 million as of June 30, 2021

  • C3 Metals says its Bellas Gate project in Jamaica shows strong potential for porphyry and epithermal copper and gold

  • First Mining says JV partner completes stage two earn-in for Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

  • Agra Ventures receives test results for four successful cannabis batches from its Delta greenhouse

  • BioHarvest Sciences closes first tranche of previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of around C$3.080M

  • Thesis Gold intersects visible gold and adds a second drill rig at its Ranch project in British Columbia

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands completes studio kitchen; begins filming content

  • Fobi AI completes integration of its Fobi Platform with Shopify

  • Nova Royalty closes acquisition of Aranzazu mine royalty for US$9M

  • Ketamine One says subsidiary expanding with new veteran-focused clinics in Canada

  • Predictmedix inks partnership deal to deploy its Safe Entry Stations in India’s public sector

  • XPhyto launches first commercial biosensor for oral disease

  • Thunderbird Entertainment confirms Bell has renewed Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401 and Mud Mountain Haulers

  • PharmaDrug says experienced pharma analyst and executive David Kideckel is joining its board

  • Plurilock Security sees revenue skyrocket to C$8.6M in 2Q as Aurora Systems acquisition pays off

  • Aequus Pharmaceuticals achieves its second-highest quarterly revenue to date

  • Goldseek Resources receives maiden drill results from Bonanza; details follow-up plans

  • American Battery Metals announces appointment of its current chief technology officer Ryan Melsert as its new CEO

  • The Valens Company expands its manufacturing agreement with a Top 5 Canadian LP

  • Empower Clinics sees 2Q revenue skyrocket over 1,000% after its acquisition of Kai Medical powers growth

  • i-80 Gold intersects high-grade gold in open pit drilling at Granite Creek Property in Nevada

  • PlantX Life sees its 1Q revenue surpass C$4M on rising product demand

  • Aurion Resources says drilling has restarted at its Risti and Launi properties in Finland

  • First Cobalt ends 2Q with working capital of $14.7M

  • Jack Nathan Medical announces acquisition of its second medical clinic in British Columbia, Canada

  • Cloud Dx says its chief medical officer Dr Sonny Kohli has joined the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups; seeks new CFO

  • Argentina Lithium & Energy engages Miles Rideout as its new vice president of Exploration

  • Else Nutrition receives Good Housekeeping’s Parenting Award for 2021 for its Plant-Based Completed Nutrition for Toddlers product

  • Bam Bam Resources arranges non-brokered private placement of up to $1.9 million

  • Recruiter.com completes the acquisition of flexible talent provider Novo Group

  • Esports Entertainment says VIE.bet esports betting brand becomes official partners of Brazilian professional gaming organization, SG esports

