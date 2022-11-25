Proactive news headlines including AuTECO Minerals, Musgrave Minerals, Queensland Pacific Metals and Suvo Strategic Minerals

Proactive

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has returned the highest-grade intersection to date of 1,020 g/t gold over 0.4 metres in drilling of the Tyson vein at the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, and the bonanza result is outside the 2.23-million-ounce resource at 7.8 g/t. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) is raising $10 million to fund resource growth and development studies at the Cue Gold Project, situated within the highly prospective Murchison Province in Western Australia. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) is joining the circular economy, having formed a new subsidiary, QPM Energy Pty Ltd, and launched the Carbon Abatement Hub (CAH) Project as part of a vertical integration strategy to secure a gas supply chain for the TECH Project. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has completed the acquisition of 26% interest in Dingo, an Australian proprietary company aiming to produce high purity alumina (HPA) from recycled feedstock. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has engaged Eurofins Scientific, a multinational contract development and manufacturing organisation, to develop and produce its CannQuit medicated chewable products designed to treat nicotine and opioid addiction disorders. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) is hoping to increase its mining claims by entering a competitive ballot process for 15 tenements in the Sandstone area in Western Australia. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) will raise $32 million following the completion of an institutional placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the company. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has earned a ‘buy’ recommendation from BW Equities on the belief that the owner and developer of the Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project (BSP) in Perth will be the first large-scale green hydrogen producer on the ASX. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has appointed highly experienced geologist Doug Jones as non-executive director, effective December 1, 2022. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has opened its share purchase plan (SPP), having already received firm commitments for a placement of 30,206,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.10 per share to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors, raising approximately $3 million. Click here

