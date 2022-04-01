Proactive news headlines including AVZ Minerals, European Lithium, Latin Resources and Calima Energy

Proactive

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has extended the end date on a transaction implementation agreement with the Manono lithium and tin project's cornerstone investor.

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) is encouraged by today's announcement by its partner, battery metals explorer EV Resources, outlining its Austrian lithium exploration and evaluation strategy.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has received consideration of just over $1.2 million from the early exercise of share options by the company's largest shareholder, Jose Luis Manzano, founder of Integra Capital.

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has strengthened its board skillset with the appointment of experienced oil and gas engineer Karl Lawrence DeMong to the position of non-executive director.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has strengthened its board with a new non-executive director.

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) announced today that funds totaling US$130 million (AU$173 million) has been received by the Goulamina Lithium project Joint Venture Company from Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) now holds Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX) as a key investor.

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has attracted a Speculative Buy recommendation from Euroz Hartleys and an improved price target of 40 cents per share, up from $0.35, ahead of its commercial launch in North America in the second half of this year.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Laboratorios Brouwer and Medara S.A to progress the commercialisation and sale of Creso's anibidiol® products in the Latin American market.

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has revealed an electromagnetic (EM) anomaly in an initial assessment of historical data collected from the Black Swan South nickel prospect, which sits directly adjacent to the very high-grade Poseidon Nickel Silver Swan Project.

Spenda Ltd (ASX:SPX) has released the Spenda accounts receivable v1.1 product to support the growing payment flows.

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ)'s board has promoted London-based non-executive director Ged Hall to chairman, while CEO Dennis Jensen has been appointed managing director. The reshuffle will take effect from today.

