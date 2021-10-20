U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.85
    +12.93 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.53 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2950
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,251.18
    +2,173.27 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,547.94
    +67.14 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Proactive news headlines including AVZ Minerals, Imugene, MMJ Group Holdings and Blue Star Helium

Proactive
·5 min read

Sydney, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has progressed its transaction with Suzhou Cath Energy-Technologies (CATH), with CATH paying the break fee of US$20 million to an escrow account. Click here

  • Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) collaborator City of Hope® has dosed its first patient in its Phase I clinical trial of oncolytic virotherapy candidate, CHECKvacc. Click here

  • MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF)’s portfolio companies continue to execute on their business plans and are in a better financial position than they were a year ago. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:AZZEF) has progressed a water well drilling program designed to provide water to local ranch holders and generate new data near its Las Animas landholdings in Colorado. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) will undertake exploration beyond the historical mining footprint with the aim of identifying repeats of Mt Palmer-style mineralisation at the 100%-owned Mt Palmer Project in the well-endowed Southern Cross Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

  • Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) hit a new record high on returning bonanza-grade gold intersections in a second phase drilling program at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has made changes to its board and management as the company enters the next phase of growth, with parallel aims of developing the Bankan Project while continuing to explore its large exploration licence holdings around Guinea. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has welcomed the results from its recent drilling programs testing high priority projects and new discovery targets across its 1,100 square kilometre portfolio within the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) has been busy this morning announcing that investee Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has signed a collection and supply contract in regard to used batteries with none other than Bunnings. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) has been busy this morning announcing that investee Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has signed a collection and supply contract in regard to used batteries with none other than Bunnings. Click here

  • ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) joint venture partner Sibanye Stillwater Limited has received approval from the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in relation to its US$490 million investment for a 50% interest in INR’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Click here

  • Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has received further strong gold results as it continues to strengthen open-pit potential at its flagship Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has strengthened its partnership with India-based company Metachem Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd by executing a joint venture (JV) agreement to develop an expandable graphite plant in India. Click here

  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) has raised a total of US$5 million from a US-based family office fund to accelerate its growth initiatives. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is ready to start a major new exploration program with a three-well program at Korhaan Project in southern Africa, including the first new gas wells being drilled in more than eight years. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) continues to progress the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali with an extensive drilling campaign and infrastructure upgrades planned while the next conditional steps of a joint venture (JV) with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (Ganfeng) for the project take place. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is encouraged by early indications from reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at Yarabrook Hill within the Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) continues to progress exploration programs across its portfolio of Western Australian precious and base metals projects. Click here

  • Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has highlighted a potential eastern extension to the Nyungu copper-cobalt deposit in Zambia with Nyungu East defined by an intense copper in soil anomaly revealed in recent soil sampling. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has reviewed a comprehensive surface sampling campaign carried out at Litchfield Lithium Project in Australia's Northern Territory, becoming the only third party to date to do so. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) made considerable progress during the September quarter and is well-funded with A$13.2 million in cash to drive exploration at its Ecuadorian gold-copper projects. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has been initiated by Euroz Hartleys with a buy recommendation and a price target of 80 cents per share (current share price: 46 cents). Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Taking a look at Tesla ahead of its earnings report

    Yahoo Finance markets report Ines Ferré takes apart Tesla ahead of its Q3 earnings&nbsp;

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were tanking 12.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The steep decline came after Politico reprted that Novavax "faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards." Politico's anonymous sources reportedly stated that Novavax's "issues are more concerning than previously understood."

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

    Investors will be laser-focused on Pinterest's monthly-active-user trends when it reports Q3 earnings.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Pinterest Stock Spikes on Report of PayPal Buyout Interest. Why It Makes ‘Zero Sense.’

    Pinterest stock was jumping on a report that said PayPal was exploring a potential acquisition of the social media company. PayPal (ticker: PYPL) was looking to acquire Pinterest (ticker: PINS) at around $70 a share, which would value the social media site at roughly $39 billion, people familiar with the deal told Bloomberg. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

  • Pinterest Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead of Possible Buyout?

    Following the visual search and media specialist stock's sharp gain on Wednesday, some investors may be facing a dilemma.