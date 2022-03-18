U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Barrick Gold, Wellbeing Digital Sciences, Gungnir Resources and Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Gungnir Resources receives C$1M strategic investment from Altius Minerals click here

  • BATM inks deal for its Edgility solution with Taiwan’s NEXCOM click here

  • Canaccord Genuity maintains ‘Buy’ rating and C$48 price target on Endeavour Mining after profitable 2021 click here

  • Moderna requests emergency approval for a second Covid booster for all adults click here

  • GameStop reports big 4Q loss as supply chain constraints and Omicron wreaks havoc on holiday season click here

  • FedEx shares fall after 3Q profit miss as package volume slips click here

  • Wellbeing Digital Sciences sees 2Q revenue of C$1.7M in first reporting period as it continues to grow mental wellness treatment clinics click here

  • Barrick Gold looking to expand in Canada where it believes it is under-invested, says boss Bristow click here

  • CareRx Corporation clocks up C$96.9M in 4Q revenue as its pharmacy services grow rapidly click here

  • Trees Corporation appoints Lisa Dea as independent board director click here

  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada says latest drill results from Champagne project continue to point to porphyry potential click here

  • Looking Glass Labs announces C$6.8 million in total revenues for the first half of fiscal 2022 click here

  • IAE proposes lower speed limits, cheaper public transport among measures to avoid Russia oil demand click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


