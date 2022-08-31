Proactive news headlines including Bed Bath & Beyond, SpaceX, American Resources, Guardforce AI, Mindset Pharma, Willow Biosciences and Kontrol Technologies

Motley Fool

When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.