Proactive news headlines including Belararox, Elementos, Firebrick Pharma and First Graphene

Sydney, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Belararox Ltd has floated on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BRX’, positioning itself as a technology and renewable energy base and precious metal explorer with potential exposure to zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has maintained its buy rating from BW Equity, updating its 12-month share price target to $1 per share. Click here

Firebrick Pharma Ltd (ASX:FRE) enjoyed a stellar run on Friday as the latest healthcare stock to join the local bourse. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has reported a 94% growth in revenue to close out the second quarter of the 2022 financial year. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) is an exploration and development company targeting gold in two prolific regions, Witwatersrand in South Africa and the Pilbara in Australia. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) continued to receive significant exploration results during the December 2021 quarter from its drill program at the +900 square kilometres Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has delivered significant exploration advancements at its 100%-owned Cracow Operation in southeast Queensland, identifying several priority exploration targets within the tenement package. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF)’s technology partner Charge CCCV (C4V) has launched its Lithium Slim Energy Reserve (LiSER) technology. Magnis, a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery company, has a 9.65% shareholding in C4V. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has been valued at $0.11 per share in the first bout of coverage from investment company Diamond Equity Research. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has continued to delineate multiple, broad, subparallel zones of gold mineralisation from its second round of resource definition drilling at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is preparing to commence drilling at the Enterprise 16#1 well in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has released the drill rig after completing the Gemini #6 and #7 Sunburst horizontal wells at the Brooks area of interest, while Leo #4 at North Thorsby has reached total planned depth. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR)’s Cosmo Metals spinout has been given the all-clear to list on the ASX. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has opened the doors to a large and lucrative market for immuno-oncology by securing a Notice of Grant from the European Patent Office for its HER-Vaxx immunotherapy. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY)’s farm-in exploration partner IGO Ltd has opted to buy-in to the next stage of the Paterson farm-in project with an additional $26 million in exploration expenditure following a flurry of successful exploration over the quarter. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ)’s focus will pivot to proving up JORC 2012 mineral resources for Big One Deposit in Queensland, BHA East Zone in Broken Hill, New South Wales and Cangai Copper Mine, also in NSW. Click here