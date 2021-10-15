Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Gold Resource, i-80 Gold, Electric Royalties and Adastra Holdings

New York , Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Bitcoin tops US$60,000, nearing record high on growing hopes of US ETF approval click here

Sigma Lithium Co-CEO says technology will be key to make lithium greener and cheaper click here

Adastra Holdings generates record shipments in September on rising demand click here

Gold Resource sees increase in 3Q production levels as gold output increases from its Mexico mine complex click here

Sassy Resources announces dividend spinout of 8.83 million shares in subsidiary Gander Gold click here

American Resources engages contract miner to operate its Carnegie 2 mine in Kentucky and expand production click here

PharmaDrug hails pre-clinical results on Cepharanthin to treat cancer; eying FDA IND-enabling animal studies in 4Q click here

i-80 Gold closes its acquisitions of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain deposits in Nevada click here

Electric Royalties closes Cancet Lithium royalty acquisition click here

FansUnite says shortlisted as finalist for SBC Awards 2021 'Rising Star In Sports Betting' category click here

Silvercorp Metals on track to meet annual output guidance for fiscal 2022 as it posts second quarter figures click here

Nomad realizes $5.1M in preliminary revenue from 3Q deliveries and sales from its royalty and stream interests click here





