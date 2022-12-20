U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.50
    -33.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,744.00
    -229.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,076.50
    -116.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.00
    -14.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.43
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2020
    -3.6620 (-2.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,796.17
    +66.98 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.45
    +3.05 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,504.65
    -732.99 (-2.69%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Blackstone Minerals, Elixir Energy, Magmatic Resources and Ioneer Ltd

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has completed a 12-month pilot program for its integrated Ta Khoa Refinery Project (TKR) in Vietnam with outcomes showing it will be one of the world's lowest cost and lowest emission projects. Click here

  • Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) is encouraged by promising early flow rates from ongoing pilot production testing at the 100%-owned Nomgon IX CBM Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in southern Mongolia. Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has wrapped up diamond drilling at the 100%-owned Myall Project in Central West New South Wales designed to expand the Corvette Prospect to the south, north, west and at depth. Click here

  • Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has advanced into the final stage of permitting for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, after the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) in the Federal Register. Click here

  • Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has completed the first phase of reconnaissance drilling across exploration licence E74/695 at the Peak Charles Project, which it hopes to turn into a multi-commodity asset. Click here

  • Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has brought its stake in the flagship Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile to 82.86% after taking the first steps to consolidate a 100% interest in the tenure. Click here

  • Green Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:GCM) has confirmed extensive outcropping graphite mineralisation during a rock chip sampling program at exploration targets of the flagship McIntosh Graphite Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has obtained an exclusive option to license a cytokine technology which could enhance iNKT cells, allowing them to persist longer and grow in larger numbers while also potentially supercharging the performance of the platform in solid tumours and blood cancers. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has completed its 2022 drill program targeting rare earth element (REE) mineralisation below high-grade outcropping at the Mick Well REE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) can now count on a further three years of ground exploration across its 100%-owned Athabasca Basin exploration projects in Canada after it was given approval to continue from First Nations and the Saskatchewan Government. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has executed a binding purchase and sale agreement with TSX-V lister Power Metals Corp to acquire its Gullwing-Tot Lakes property in Ontario, Canada. Click here

  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has completed its share purchase plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders and has raised a total of A$1 million. Click here

  • Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has struck anomalous gold mineralisation in maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Melrose Gold Project in Western Australia, an encouraging step in exploring the tenure for high-grade gold. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd’s joint venture with Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Ltd, otherwise known as the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV), advises that the AB Paloma tanker has returned from Thailand after unloading 52,900 barrels of oil. Click here

  • South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has appointed non-executive director Lawrence Berthelet to the role of chief operating officer following the resignation of Jason Wilkinson effective from the start of the new year. Click here

  • Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has been hard at work at the Indomitable Camp of the Sandstone Gold Project in WA for some months, unearthing dozens of broad, shallow oxide gold and several high-grade intersections, all of which will contribute to an updated mineral resource estimate. Click here

  • RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has been a awarded a virtualplant contract with a total value of $206,000. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has taken the next step towards developing the Sandiego deposit of the flagship Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in the Halls Creek region of north-eastern Western Australia with a scoping study underway. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ, LSE:CCZ) has wrapped up an auger sampling campaign targeting a 6.5-square-kilometre area within the rare earth element (REE) exploration footprint near the Fence Gossan prospect, part of the BHA Project in Far West New South Wales. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.


Recommended Stories

  • 13 Best Materials Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Materials Stocks To Invest In. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Materials Stocks To Invest In. The construction industry, which has a strong link to the materials sector, forms the backbone of economies around the world. According to […]

  • Panama orders First Quantum to halt copper mine operations

    First Quantum Minerals must make a plan to halt work at its copper mine in Panama then go ahead with the scheme within two days of approval, the Central American country said after it and the Canadian company had failed to agree on boosting taxes from the project. The company has 10 days to present the plan for the Cobre Panama mine, which the government has said accounts for 3.5% of gross domestic product, according to a resolution of the Commerce and Industry Ministry published in Panama's official gazette. First Quantum can appeal against the ministry's order within five days, however.

  • Rokmaster samples 18.26 g/t AuEq over 3.50 m on Revel North Project

    Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") reports the final assay results from the 2022 prospecting programs on it's 100% owned Revel North Properties, extending more than 40 km NW of Revel Ridge

  • Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income

    When planning for retirement, there are myriad options for how to invest. The most common option is to use a retirement account - either a workplace plan like a 401(k) or one you get through a financial institution like an … Continue reading → The post Everything You Need to Know About This Hot Investment That Can Generate Guaranteed Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New-Home Construction Set to Slump Again. There’s a Bright Spot.

    Housing starts in November are expected to be at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of about 1.41 million, down from about 1.43 million the month prior, according to FactSet.

  • Lucid Stock Rises as It Raises More than $1.5 billion

    FEATURE Lucid stock is rising in late trading Monday after the company said it has raised a substantial sum of money. Monday evening, the EV startup announced it has taken in, or is about to take in, more than $1.

  • Crypto Options Market Since FTX's Implosion

    Market makers' share of crypto options trading volume settled through OTC platform Paradigm has increased as hedge funds, family offices and high-net worth individuals sit on the fence. And it appears the situation could persist for some time. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee presents the Chart of the Day.

  • Despite Crypto Collapse, VCs Are Still Investing Billions In Blockchain Gaming

    Crypto and blockchain-based assets have had an incredibly tumultuous year. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is sitting at a 74% drop in price from its all-time highs, and daily OpenSea non-fungible token (NFT) volume has declined 97% from its previous records. Nonetheless, this hasn’t deterred venture capitalists (VCs) from investing billions in the blockchain-based gaming market. In 2022, VCs and angel investors invested over $3.4 billion in the blockchain gaming space (GameFi), including $534 million in

  • Best investments to make during a recession

    Investing during a recession can be tricky, but knowing what to invest in can help you weather the storm.

  • Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards — which one is better for you?

    Holiday shopping season is in full swing. What’s the best way to pay for those purchases, BNPL or credit cards?

  • Apellis (APLS) Files MAA for Pegcetacoplan in GA in Europe

    Apellis (APLS) submits a marketing authorization application for pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration to the European Medicines Agency.

  • Dollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged down against the euro as upbeat German business morale data supported the common currency, while a modest improvement in investors' appetite for riskier currencies weighed on the safe-haven dollar. German business morale rose more than expected in December as the outlook for Europe's largest economy improved despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey showed on Monday. "I think the dollar is generally softer on slightly higher risk-on trading," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Monex USA.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Top-Rated Stocks Could Be Long-Term Winners

    As we head into the holiday season and the last weeks of a rocky 2022, let’s get ready for the next year by taking a look at potential winning stock choices. According to the data, these are Strong Buy equities with solid upside potential – and they each get a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score data tool. The Smart Score is based on the TipRanks database; it sorts out the data on every publicly traded stock by a set of 8 factors, all known as indicators of future outperformance. The factors inclu

  • China holds benchmark lending rates for 4th consecutive month

    China kept benchmark lending interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching the forecasts of most market watchers who nevertheless expect further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was held at 4.30%. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) last week increased cash injections into the banking system and said it would keep its one-year medium-term lending facility rate (MLF) unchanged for a fourth month.

  • Mobile Games Are Being Dethroned In the Post-Pandemic World

    Changes in player behavior and the drop in consumer spending due to inflation are harming companies in the mobile gaming universe. According to Financial Times, the once thriving market is set to decline for the very first time since the beginning of the smart phone era. The cards have changed We might know mobile games since Nokia’s snake from the late 90s and Nintendo, but Apple’s App Store launched them to unforeseen heights when it was created in 2008, fueling the industry to its $100 billio

  • Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets

    Soccer fans enjoyed an extraordinary final of the World Cup on Sunday as high emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout. Global markets are devoid of any such drama as investors hunker down ahead of interest rate hikes by the world's top central banks and reconcile with weak economic growth. And while the European Central Bank eased the pace of its interest rate hikes, it stressed significant tightening remained ahead as it fights runaway inflation.

  • PagSeguro Analyst Lowers Estimates After Re-evaluating Macro & Industry Drivers

    KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck remained Sectorweight on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS). Beck updated CY23 estimates for PAGS as the analyst further evaluated macroeconomic trends and company-specific drivers. Beck took his TPV estimate lower primarily on headwinds related to consumer spending versus CY22. Active merchants are taken lower due to continued net churn relating to the micro-merchant base, though they have minimal impact on the analyst's TPV revision. Beck's revenue estimate moves lowe

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Has a Finance Lesson for Investors. They Disagree.

    Investors need to check in on what's happened with Tesla and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the weekends. Here's a rundown of significant comings and goings.

  • Cannabis stocks end sharply lower on reports that SAFE Banking measure is dead for 2022

    AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF fell more than 18% on Monday on reports that the SAFE Banking measure has been left out of Congress's omnibus spending bill. Cannabis advocates had hoped the measure to open up the financial system to cannabis companies would be passed during the lame duck session, but it appears to have been left out of the annual spending package due up for a vote before the end of the year. Among individual stocks, Green Thumb Industries fell 12.1%, Curaleaf Holdings dropped

  • Why a ‘Continued Positive Rerating’ May Be Coming for Alibaba and Chinese Tech

    Regulatory overhangs and headwinds from China's zero-Covid policies are easing, according to UBS. China tech stocks are poised to benefit.